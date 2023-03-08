BGT 2022-23: "India messed up tactically" - Wasim Jaffer disappointed by Axar Patel batting lower down the order in Indore

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer has urged the hosts to capitalize on Axar Patel's current form. Jaffer reckons that the management messed up in the previous Test by sending KS Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Axar to bat.

While Axar has had a quiet series with the ball, he has proved to be a thorn in Australia's flesh with the bat. With 185 runs in four innings, the left-hander is the second-highest run-getter in the series. He has a batting average of 92.50, with two fifties and a highest score of 84.

When asked whether Axar should bat higher up the order, Jaffer said he was disappointed not to see that in Indore, given that the southpaw has looked quite comfortable at the crease.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, he stated:

"I was surprised and disappointed as Axar Patel's contribution was critical to India's win in Delhi. Axar Patel has looked most comfortable of all Indian batters and he was also unbeaten in the previous Test. He batted at number nine in the second innings and ran out of partners. Hence, India messed up tactically as they sent KS Bharat and Ashwin ahead of Axar."

The 44-year-old thinks Axar should not bat below No. 7 and continued:

"He has been in amazing form with the bat in the last few games and he shouldn't bat below six or seven. Ravindra Jadeja can bat at number five and Axar can't bat below seven. India should capitalize on his form better. With Jadeja and Ashwin, he bowls a lot lesser. Hence, a third spinner is understandable."

The 29-year-old shared two match-defining partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in Nagpur and Delhi respectively to give India the upper hand.

"Virat Kohli is due for runs big-time" - Wasim Jaffer

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Jaffer also put India's top-order batters on notice, claiming that the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma need to score runs to help the hosts win the final Test. He added:

"I think India will make a better comeback. It's a good wake-up call. They must improve on their batting, especially the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill as they are due for runs. The top five should help the Indian bowlers with runs. If they score 300-400 runs, their bowlers become a lot better. Virat Kohli is due for runs big-time and I expect him to return to his old form and hopefully, India wins the Test match."

Triple M Cricket @triplemcricket #INDvAUS Todd Murphy has gotten Virat Kohli out three out of four innings in this series... do we have a bunny on our hands? Todd Murphy has gotten Virat Kohli out three out of four innings in this series... do we have a bunny on our hands? 🐰👀 #INDvAUS https://t.co/EKPD5JF85I

A victory in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad will set up a World Test Championship final clash against Australia at The Oval in June.

Poll : 0 votes