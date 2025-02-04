BGT hero set to be released from Australia squad for SL vs AUS 2025 Tests to play Sheffield Shield - Reports

Australia's emerging batter Sam Konstas is set to be released from the Test squad in Sri Lanka to be available for New South Wales in the upcoming set of Sheffield Shield matches. The opener has not been considered for the second Test in Galle amid Australia's decision to promote Travis Head to the top of the order.

There were rallying calls to send Konstas back home to attain some valuable game time instead of being confined to the bench in Sri Lanka. Former wicket-keepers Brad Haddin and Ian Healy failed to understand the team management's thinking behind retaining Konstas when he was not in the scheme of things.

“We’ve got to remember he (Konstas) is 19, so if they’re not using him for the second Test I would send him home to play state cricket. He hasn’t played a lot [of first-class cricket] and the more he plays the better. He would’ve had a good couple of weeks over there [in Sri Lanka] learning. If he’s not going to be needed, send him back home to bat,” Haddin told Australian media (via The Indian Express)

According to a report by WAToday, Konstas has started packing to depart for Sydney after being informed of the decision by the selectors.

"After Australia’s main training session on Tuesday in Galle, Konstas returned to the team hotel to start packing for his return to Sydney, after not being considered for selection for the second Test of the series," the report read

The Sheffield Shield was paused ahead of Australia's home season, which included a white-ball series against Pakistan, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the Big Bash League (BBL).

The second half of the competition is scheduled to begin on February 8 with New South Wales set to face Queensland at The Gabba.

“That’s the plan. Hopefully, I can be back for the first game. It’s been a huge honour being in the squad and learning from the likes of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, the way they go about it. And obviously having experience in the Asian continent in Dubai," Konstas told WA Today

“It’s been about understanding what works in these conditions, and hopefully I can emulate that after I get back to Sydney. Understanding your strengths and trying to do it for as long as possible in these conditions,” he added

Konstas does not have much practice under his belt as he was quarantined in his hotel due to a stomach bug during the first Test of the series.

Australia's Konstas is New South Wales' second highest run-scorer in Sheffield Shield 2024-25 so far

The youngster's heroics for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield last year put him in contention for the vacancy at the top of the order in the national Test side. While he lost out to Nathan McSweeney initially, he earned a call-up midway through BGT 2024-25 and made a very strong impression.

Konstas has scored 471 runs in eight innings so far in the 2024-25 season, at an average of 58.87. He is the team's second-highest run-getter, placed only behind Kurtis Patterson, and is fifth in the overall batting charts.

