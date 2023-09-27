"Bhai bas kar youngster ko bhi khelne de ab"- Shikhar Dhawan comments on Cheteshwar Pujara's batting practice video ahead of Irani Trophy

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently reacted to Cheteshwar Pujara's Instagram post of his batting practice session on Wednesday (September 27). Both the players are currently not in the reckoning for Indian sides across formats.

Pujara is currently grinding it out in the domestic cricket and County Championship in a bid to make a comeback into the Indian Test side. He returned to India recently after playing for Sussex in England.

The 35-year-old is now training hard in the nets to get himself ready for the upcoming Irani Trophy. He gave fans a glimpse of his batting practice session by sharing a video on his Instagram handle. Pujara captioned the post:

"Back to the grind! Gearing up for #IraniTrophy."

Shikhar Dhawan reacted to the post by jokingly asking Pujara to take it easy and let the youngsters play. He wrote:

"Bhai bas kar youngster ko bhi khelne de ab. Irani se Tere liye Naani Trophy ho gayi hai (Bro take it easy, give the youngsters some chance now)."

"I have not spoken to any selector" - Shikhar Dhawan about his international career future

Dhawan recently opened up about his future, saying he hasn't had any conversations with the Indian selectors. The southpaw has been away from the Indian 50-over set-up since the ODI series against Bangladesh in December last year.

The rise of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan over the past year has also forced the selectors to look past the veteran batter.

Speaking to PTI after he was not selected for the Indian squad for the Asian Games, Dhawan said:

"When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well. I will be ready, of course. That is why I keep myself fit."

Dhawan added:

"There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent. I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that. I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it. Also I have to prepare for the IPL"

Do you think Shikhar Dhawan will again play for India? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.