“Bhai himself came over” - Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stunning story of meeting Bollywood superstar

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has shared a fascinating story about meeting Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan. The 23-year-old recently appeared in a YouTube video with Mashable India (released on Friday, September 19), where he was asked if he had ever received advice from any Bollywood actors.

Ad

Speaking on the matter, Jaiswal revealed that he had spoken once to KL Rahul’s father-in-law and veteran actor Suniel Shetty, and also shared a memorable anecdote about meeting Abhishek Bachchan. He said:

“I once got to talk to Suniel Shetty sir, and I met Abhishek Bachchan once at Soho house. It felt really nice meeting them. Abhishek bhai said, “We love seeing you batting. We always watch you play.” That was amazing for me. He was going somewhere, and he saw me, and I also saw him. I didn’t really know what to do or say, but bhai himself came over. I guess he saw that I wanted to meet him. So he came, took the right turn, and I went to meet him. I really enjoyed meeting them. It felt really good. They are very nice.”

Ad

Trending

Yashasvi Jaiswal is next expected to be in action in the two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad.

“Even just by observing, you learn so much” - Yashasvi Jaiswal shares experience of playing alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

During the same chat, Yashasvi Jaiswal reflected on his experience opening with India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, saying:

Ad

“I felt that I really enjoyed being with Rohit bhai. It was amazing. What he has taught me and how much he has helped me develop, mentally and overall, is just incredible. He is truly an amazing human being. I mean, if you are with him, talk to him, you learn a lot. Even just by observing him, you learn so much.”

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal also spoke about Virat Kohli, sharing how the Delhi-born batter brings a different vibe to the dressing room. The 23-year-old said:

“He’s awesome, really great. I have batted with him many times. It’s really fun, and he’s very funny. I mean, if you go with him, he’ll talk about anything and everything, and if you’re around him, you’ll keep laughing. He’s on a whole different level. If he’s explaining something about someone, he’ll give all the details. He’s just amazing. I mean, if you ask me something, I might explain it in a way that’s funny but it might not feel funny. But if he explains it, you will 100% laugh for sure.”

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are next expected to return to action in the three-match ODI series away against Australia in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news