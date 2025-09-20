“It was like a dream come true” - Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his favourite career moment after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has named his century in the fifth and final Test of the 2025 England series at the Kennington Oval in London as his most cherished career moment. In India’s second innings, the southpaw scored 118 runs off 164 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, marking his sixth Test century. India went on to win the match by six runs, leveling the series 2-2.
The 23-year-old recently told Mashable India that he considers his Oval century the best moment of his career, particularly because his parents were in the stands. He also shared his ultimate dream of winning a World Cup for India and scoring a triple century, saying:
“Recently, my mom and dad came to watch the match when I scored a century at the Oval. I feel like that was one of my favorite moments, that I was actually able to do it. It was amazing, like a dream come true. No, I mean, I just want to do it once (Triple century), but I will keep working hard. Whatever has to happen through hard work will happen, and whatever is written in destiny, no one can take away. My ultimate dream is to win the World Cup for my country. That’s my ultimate dream.”
Jaiswal also spoke about the trolling he faced after dropping four catches in the first Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Commenting on the matter, he said:
“Actually, the place where I was standing, it was completely dark behind me, and the ball was red. What do you call it, the background behind was red, red on the ball. So I couldn’t really see the ball at all. I was standing very forward, so I just couldn’t sight the ball. I tried, and Bumrah bhai was bowling so fast, and I was standing up front, so I should have been able to see the ball, but it’s okay. In cricket, sometimes things go good, sometimes bad, but I accept it, and I will try and get myself better every single time I go. So that is the motivation I have.”
The southpaw scored 411 runs in five Tests across 10 innings at an average of 41.10, registering two fifties and two centuries.
“They will choose what they think is right” - Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts to his snub from the Asia Cup 2025 squad
In the same conversation, Yashasvi Jaiswal addressed his exclusion from India’s 15-member squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, saying:
“No, I mean, it’s in the hands of the selectors, and according to the team combination, they will choose what they think is right. I will keep doing my work. When my time comes, it will come. So I just think I should keep working on myself and keep developing myself, that’s it.”
Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 23 T20Is, scoring 723 runs at an average of 36.15 with a strike rate of 164.31, including five fifties and one century.
