“It was like a dream come true” - Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his favourite career moment after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has named his century in the fifth and final Test of the 2025 England series at the Kennington Oval in London as his most cherished career moment. In India’s second innings, the southpaw scored 118 runs off 164 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, marking his sixth Test century. India went on to win the match by six runs, leveling the series 2-2.

Ad

The 23-year-old recently told Mashable India that he considers his Oval century the best moment of his career, particularly because his parents were in the stands. He also shared his ultimate dream of winning a World Cup for India and scoring a triple century, saying:

“Recently, my mom and dad came to watch the match when I scored a century at the Oval. I feel like that was one of my favorite moments, that I was actually able to do it. It was amazing, like a dream come true. No, I mean, I just want to do it once (Triple century), but I will keep working hard. Whatever has to happen through hard work will happen, and whatever is written in destiny, no one can take away. My ultimate dream is to win the World Cup for my country. That’s my ultimate dream.”

Ad

Trending

Jaiswal also spoke about the trolling he faced after dropping four catches in the first Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Commenting on the matter, he said:

“Actually, the place where I was standing, it was completely dark behind me, and the ball was red. What do you call it, the background behind was red, red on the ball. So I couldn’t really see the ball at all. I was standing very forward, so I just couldn’t sight the ball. I tried, and Bumrah bhai was bowling so fast, and I was standing up front, so I should have been able to see the ball, but it’s okay. In cricket, sometimes things go good, sometimes bad, but I accept it, and I will try and get myself better every single time I go. So that is the motivation I have.”

Ad

The southpaw scored 411 runs in five Tests across 10 innings at an average of 41.10, registering two fifties and two centuries.

“They will choose what they think is right” - Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts to his snub from the Asia Cup 2025 squad

In the same conversation, Yashasvi Jaiswal addressed his exclusion from India’s 15-member squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, saying:

Ad

“No, I mean, it’s in the hands of the selectors, and according to the team combination, they will choose what they think is right. I will keep doing my work. When my time comes, it will come. So I just think I should keep working on myself and keep developing myself, that’s it.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 23 T20Is, scoring 723 runs at an average of 36.15 with a strike rate of 164.31, including five fifties and one century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news