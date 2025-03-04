"Bhai thoda aaram se khelo" - Top 10 funny memes as Rohit Sharma gets multiple lifelines during IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal

Rohit Sharma got multiple reprieves while batting against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final encounter. Notably, he was dropped twice within the first three overs and survived two scares at the Dubai International Stadium as the two teams squared off on Tuesday, March 4.

Chasing a target of 265 posted by the 2023 ODI World Cup champions, the Indian skipper walked out to bat alongside his deputy Shubman Gill. The duo started well and looked to find the boundaries at regular intervals to keep up with the required run rate.

On the third delivery off the second over, Rohit was dropped by Cooper Connolly at backward point. The Aussie looked to grab the ball in haste, and hence couldn’t place his hands underneath the ball on time, thereby giving Rohit his first reprieve.

On the final delivery of the next over by Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne recreated a moment from the 2023 World Cup final that took place in Ahmedabad by running backward to get under the ball to grab it.

But unlike what happened on November 19, 2023, when Travis Head took a brilliant catch, Labuschagne dropped it, providing the Mumbai batter his second reprieve. The Australian middle-order batter was really close to taking that catch, but couldn’t close his hands on time.

While fans at the stadium were relieved, those watching on their television sets at home expressed relief on social media. A truckload of memes were shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter) after Rohit Sharma’s survival, and here are the best 10 of them:

Rohit Sharma perishes for just 28 in the knockout game against Australia

The Indian skipper couldn’t do justice to the two extra lives and was dismissed for a 29-ball 28 inside the powerplay. While his opening partner Shubman Gill perished in the fifth over, scoring just eight runs off 11 deliveries, Rohit gave the Aussies their second breakthrough.

With that, India finished the powerplay scoring 55/2 as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took charge after the openers walked back to the dugout.

