"Bhai thoda relax karo" - Rohit Sharma on Ravindra Jadeja's excitement to take DRS reviews for LBW during IND vs AUS Tests

India captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that the hosts made quite a few errors in taking DRS reviews during the third Test against Australia in Indore. Having just 109 runs in the back to defend after their first innings, India did take a lot of reviews out of desperation.

Coincidentally, all three DRS reviews were burnt off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit also failed to review the one decision that could have gone the hosts' way when Marnus Labuschagne was trapped in front off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling but wasn't adjudged out.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja pleading the captain to go for a review. He said:

“Jaddu yaar. On every ball, he thinks (the batter) is out. He's quite animated, it's the passion of the game. Vahan mera role aata hai, bhai thoda relax karo. Stump ke aas paas ball lagega toh theek hai, idhar toh stump me bhi ball nahi lag raha tha. Pitching bhi bahar tha.

"(My role comes there. I tell him to relax a bit. The ball wasn't even near the stumps there. They didn't even pitch in line). Silly mistake that we made. We hope to correct that in this game."

Rohit Sharma backs KS Bharat to give DRS advice

Although KS Bharat made his Test debut just three games ago, Rohit Sharma feels the wicket-keeper is in a crucial position to understand whether a DRS needs to be taken. He feels that with time, Bharat will only get better in giving the captain DRS advice.

On this, Rohit stated:

"We decided that the bowler, captain and keeper will have a talk (for DRS). The guys who are standing in close position, where they can hear the noise and pick certain things, can also be involved. We didn't make the right calls in the last game, Bharat obviously is new to DRS.

"He has not kept wickets for India, Ranji (Trophy) doesn't have DRS, India A (matches) don't have DRS. We have to give him time, make him understand."

It will be interesting to see if India make any changes for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, beginning on Thursday.

