Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa retires from international cricket citing family obligations

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has announced his retirement from international cricket citing family commitments. Former Sri Lanka quick Lasith Malinga has asked the 30-year-old to reconsider his surprise decision.

Rajapaksa informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) about his decision on Monday through a letter and cited family obligations as the reason for his premature retirement.

“I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations,” Rajapaksa wrote.

He also wished Sri Lanka Cricket continued success.

Rajapaksa, who made a name as a power hitter, has played five ODIs and 18 T20Is since making his international debut in October 2019. The left-hander scored 409 runs in international cricket with three fifties and was the third-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

"I truly believe Rajapaksa has a lot more to give to Sri Lankan cricket" - Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga has urged Rajapaksa to reconsider his decision

Former Sri Lanka quick Lasith Malinga took to his Twitter account to urge Rajapaksa to reconsider his decision, saying international cricketers are required to balance their professional and personal lives, which can be a challenge at times.

Malinga tweeted:

"Representing your country at the international level is not an easy task and players always face so many challenges. I truly believe that @BhanukaRajapak3 has a lot more to give to Sri Lankan cricket and I request him to reconsider his decision to retire from international cricket."

The ICC put out the news on Wednesday (January 5). Rajapaksa's decision comes less than a week after South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's abrupt retirement from Test cricket following the defeat to India in the first Test.

