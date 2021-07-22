SL vs IND 2021: Bhanuka Rajapaksa available for selection after recovering from knee injury 

Sri Lankan batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be available for the third and final ODI against India after recovering from a knee sprain. The 29-year-old player sprained his left knee during the second ODI that ended in a slender 3-wicket loss for the hosts.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who suffered a sprain on his left knee, has recovered. He will be available for selection for the 3rd ODI. #SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 22, 2021

The Sri Lanka Cricket Association have now released a statement declaring Rajapaksa fit for the final ODI.

"Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who suffered a sprain on his left knee, has recovered. He will be available for selection for the 3rd ODI," SLC tweeted

Sri Lanka endured a crushing loss in the series opener to the visiting Indian side. A much-improved performance in the second ODI went unrewarded as India pulled together a heist to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

To make matters worse for the already unsettled Sri Lanka unit, they were fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the game. Moreover, the team were also docked points from the Super League Table.

Rajapaksa yet to fire in the series against India

After being handed his ODI debut during the first ODI, Bhanuka Rajapaksa came in at No. 3 and scored a brisk 24 runs off 22 deliveries. He eventually succumbed to the returning Kuldeep Yadav in a soft dismissal where a catch was safely pouched by Shikhar Dhawan.

The left-handed batsman had a forgettable outing in the second ODI as he departed without scoring. Rajapaksa was outfoxed by a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal and had to walk back to the pavilion for a golden duck.

After suffering a knee sprain on the field during India's run chase, he was taken off the field.

Update on Bhanuka Rajapaksa ‘s Injury



Bhanuka has a strain of the knee.



his participation in the next match Will be subjected to a fitness test#SriLankaCricket pic.twitter.com/lyttKjdG6T — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) July 20, 2021

Changes will be in order for both sides given that the outcome of the series has already been decided. The final ODI of the series will take place tomorrow (June 23) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar