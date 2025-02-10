"Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 132 kph is going to be outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami's performances in first 2 IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Mohammed Shami has not been at his best in the first two ODIs against England. He pointed out that the Bengal seamer has been down on pace, bowling at speeds that might suit a swing bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shami registered figures of 1/66 in 7.5 overs as India bowled England out for 304 in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The hosts achieved the target with four wickets in hand and 33 deliveries remaining to seal the three-match series. The final game will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener said he wasn't too optimistic about the Men in Blue's seam-bowling lineup heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy. As for Shami's slightly underwhelming performances in the first two ODIs against England, he said (14:45):

"How confident are we with our fast-bowling resources? The truth is that Jasprit Bumrah's absence is hurting. Based on what we have seen thus far, it seems like our fast bowling is our weak link. If you see Mohammed Shami's comeback, he has not hit top gear yet. We are hoping that he will reach there."

"The pace is slightly depleted. Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 132 kph is going to be outstanding because he is very sharp at 132 kph. However, if Mohammed Shami bowls at 132 kph, he looks a little below his best because his bowling style is getting the ball to move at 137 or 138 kph. That brings the best out of Shami," Chopra added.

Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 1/38 in eight overs in India's four-wicket win in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. He played two T20Is in the preceding five-match series against the same opponents, going wicketless in his comeback game and registering figures of 3/25 in 2.3 overs in his second outing.

"If Adil Rashid hits him for three consecutive fours, you say he is not ready yet" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami's spell in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Mohammed Shami conceded three consecutive fours in the 48th over of England's innings. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Adil Rashid took Mohammed Shami to the cleaners in the second ODI between India and England. He also questioned Rohit Sharma's utilization of the veteran seamer, saying (16:05):

"Shami is not bowling that well currently. If Adil Rashid hits him for three consecutive fours, you say he is not ready yet. He is leaking runs. The captain is not getting him to bowl 10 overs, and that is my problem. If you don't get him to bowl 10 overs, when will he get ready? He is a little far from his best."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Harshit Rana (1/62 in nine overs in Sunday's game) has a long way to go with both the new and old ball.

"Harshit Rana's problem is that he remains expensive. Lack of experience is clearly evident. This Cuttack pitch needed you to bowl slightly full but he wasn't able to keep the ball there. The good thing is that he bowls the middle overs very well. However, death bowling is again a work in progress," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Arshdeep Singh wasn't included in the XI in the first two ODIs against England. He opined that India's pace bowling might be the weakest among the four teams in their group if Jasprit Bumrah isn't available for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

