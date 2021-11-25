Bhuvneshwar Kumar and wife Nupur Nagar blessed with a baby girl 

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become a father for the first time after his wife Nupur gave birth to a baby girl at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday (November 24).

Nupur was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and welcomed her first child on the succeeding day around 9 AM. Rakesh Goyal, the treasurer of the Meerut District Cricket Association (MDCA), broke the news to the media.

However, because of his national team duties, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was reportedly not present in the hospital. However, he is expected to arrive at his residence in Meerut on Thursday. The 31-year old was part of the recently-concluded Indian T20I series against New Zealand.

Notably, it is special to learn that the couple welcomed their baby girl just a day after they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Bhuvneshwar and Nupur got married on 23rd November 2017 in a ceremony in Meerut.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a strong comeback during the T20I series against New Zealand

India v New Zealand - T20 International

The Uttar Pradesh-born seamer has endured a tough 2021 on a personal level. Bhuvneshwar lost his father to cancer in May this year, months after returning to the Indian side following a succession of injuries.

The 31-year old also had a substandard Indian Premier League campaign with his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, scalping only 6 wickets in 11 matches. Consequently, his selection in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 was a dubious one.

Bhuvneshwar played just a single game in the World Cup, which was against arch-rivals Pakistan. After conceding 25 runs in 3 overs, he was dropped and did not return to the side during the mega ICC event.

However, the veteran swing bowler's resurgence in the recent T20I series against New Zealand was great news for India. Bhuvneshwar, who didn't make much of a mark all year, was instrumental in India's whitewash over the Kiwis.

He repaid the faith shown in him and took three wickets in as many matches. In particular, his first scalp was a vintage one and a sight to behold - beating Daryl Mitchell with an impeccable in-swing peach of a delivery. His economy of 7.50 throughout the series was impressive as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bhuvneshwar is not part of the Indian Test squad, however, and is expected to return to the Indian white-ball team when they tour South Africa next month. Along with a 3-match Test and ODI series, India is scheduled to play a 4-match T20I series against South Africa.

Edited by Rohit Mishra