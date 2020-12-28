"Big admirer of Ravindra Jadeja, when it comes to Tests" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar admitted he's an admirer of Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket for years.

Ravindra Jadeja and Manjrekar haven't shared the best of relationships. The latter has been an open critic of Jadeja in the past and has taken a lot of flak from the Indian fans in turn.

In 2019, he had called the all-rounder a 'bits and pieces' player in One Day cricket. Jadeja didn't mince his words either that time. He tweeted that he had heard enough of Manjrekar's 'verbal diarrhea'.

Replying to a user on Twitter, Manjrekar said Test cricket is Jadeja's strong suit.

"Big admirer of Jadeja, when it comes to Tests, have always been for years. Test cricket is his strong suit," said Manjrekar.

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial innings on days 2 and 3 of the Melbourne Test. The southpaw joined hands with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and made a gritty 57. He also took the last wicket of Australia's first innings on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja's improved all-round record

Ravindra Jadeja has cemented his place in India's Test and ODI squads for team India. Since 2017, the all-rounder has grown immensely as a batsman while maintaining the discipline of his left-arm orthodox bowling.

In Test cricket, the 32-year-old averages 36 with the bat. However, this had jumped to over 45 in 2018 and reached a brilliant 62 in 2019. Bowling wise, Jadeja has 214 wickets to his name at a fascinating average of 24.6.

Jadeja provides the current Test squad a much-needed balance. He has shown great skill in batting with the lower-order at number seven where he consistently adds crucial runs for the team.

Courtesy Jadeja and Rahane's 119-run partnership, India took a substantial 131-run first-innings lead. However, with the Melbourne pitch flattening on day 3, India will require Jadeja to step up with his bowling as well.