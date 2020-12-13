Sponsorship and advertising have now reached the depths of the armpits. Literally! Rexona, a Unilever-owned deodorant and antiperspirant brand struck a unique "armpit advertising" deal with Cricket Australia for the ongoing Big Bash League 2020.

The “pit-vertising” deal came into effect in the first match of the Big Bash League's 10th edition. Umpires sported the Rexona logo below their armpits in what Cricket Australia, the Big Bash League, and cricket overall, called a first.

Welcome to the cricket family, Rexona!



Protecting the @BBL's umpiring fraternity from the summer heat, Rexona branding will feature heavily on the armpits of all BBL umpires as they begin the process of trademarking armpit advertising! 👃 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/PTb6Ivm14J — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 11, 2020

Traditionally, cricketers' kits and jerseys have been the centre of advertising, marketing and sponsorships. Umpire merchandise and clothing remaining clean and "unused" for the major part.

The armpit advertising deal has opened the doors for further opportunities to use the umpires kits' by brands. It's exciting to see the focus plying away from cricketers' kits which have always been the centerpiece of marketing and advertising, thus turning into an over-advertised commodity.

