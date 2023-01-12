Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chris Lynn and Andrew Tye lead charts - Updated after Match 38

The Melbourne Stars, on Thursday, January 12, beat the Adelaide Strikers by nine wickets to move to seventh spot in the points table in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Having lost five out of 10 matches, the Strikers are placed third in the points table, but things could go downhill for them very quickly. After being put in to bat first, Harry Nielsen’s unbeaten 40-run knock took them to 108. Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up three wickets.

Thereafter, Joe Clarke and Thomas Rogers put on 77 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for the Stars in their run-chase. Although Clarke got run out, Rogers stayed unbeaten on 51 to make sure the Stars chased down the target with 33 balls to spare.

Big Bash League 2022-23: Most Runs List

Chris Lynn remains the leading run-scorer this season, having notched 394 runs from 10 matches at an average of 43.78 and a strike-rate of 145.39 with three fifties and a top score of 87. Although he only managed to score only a single against the Stars, Lynn remains the standout batter in the tournament.

Second in the list is Matthew Short, who has scored 379 runs from 10 matches, with two half-centuries and one hundred to show for his efforts. The likes of Josh Inglis of the Perth Scorchers and Joe Clarke of the Stars have also been impressive and occupy the next two spots.

Big Bash League 2022-23: Most Wickets List

Andrew Tye happens to be the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps from nine matches at an economy rate of 8.17. Melbourne Renegades' Tom Togers also has 17 wickets to show for his efforts. Henry Thornton, Sean Abbott and Luke Wood have 16 wickets apiece to their names.

Jhye Richardson of the Perth Scorchers and his teammate Jason Behrendorff have 15 wickets in their accounts.

