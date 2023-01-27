Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Sean Abbott lead charts - Updated after Eliminator

The Brisbane Heat defeated Chris Green’s Sydney Thunder by eight runs (DLS Method) in the Eliminator of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday, January 27,

In doing so, The Heat stayed alive in the tournament and will now face Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades on Sunday, January 29 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Usman Khawaja was adjudged the Player of the Match against the Thunder after he scored 94 runs off 55 balls with 10 fours and three sixes.

On the back of his knock, the Heat scored 203 for five. With Thunder’s score at 52 for one in 6.5 overs, rain interrupted the clash which was decided via the DLS method.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Matthew Short remains the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

In 14 matches, the right-handed batter from the Adelaide Strikers has scored 458 runs at an average of 35.23 and a strike rate of 144.47. He also scored an unbeaten 100 to register one of the highest run-chases in the history of the BBL.

Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers is second on the list with 443 runs from 14 matches at an average of 48.22 and a strike rate of 142.76. Hardie has the chance to go past Short when the Scorchers face the Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier on Saturday.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2022-23

Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers is the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The right-arm pacer has taken 25 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 14.76 and an economy rate of 7.90. Andrew Tye of the Perth Scorchers is just behind him with 24 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.20.

Michael Neser of the Brisbane Heat and Thomas Rogers of the Melbourne Renegades have 22 and 21 wickets, respectively, to their names.

