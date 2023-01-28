Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Sean Abbott lead charts - Updated after Qualifier

The Perth Scorchers advanced to the final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. after defeating Moises Henriques’ Sydney Sixers by seven wickets at the Perth Stadium on Saturday, January 28. Skipper Ashton Turner was adjudged the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 84 off 47 with nine fours and one six to his name.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will take part in the Challengers on Thursday, February 2. They will face the winner of the Knockout between Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades and the Jimmy Peirson-led Brisbane Heat.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Matthew Short of the Adelaide Strikers remains the leading run-scorer of the ongoing edition of the championship. The right-hander has scored 458 runs from 14 matches at an average of 35.23 and a strike rate of 144.48 with a top score of 100.

Perth Scorchers’ Aaron Hardie had a chance to go past Short but he failed to do so after falling cheaply. Hardie has 443 runs to his name from 14 matches at an average of 44.30. He has a strike rate of 141.53 with four half-centuries and a top score of 90.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2022-23

Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers is the leading wicket-taker in the championship. The right-arm pacer has picked up 28 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.78. Abbot will have a chance to add to his tally as the Sixers will either play one or two matches in the tournament.

Andrew Tye of the Perth Scorchers was on top of the table for quite some time before being displaced by Abbott. In 15 matches, Tye has picked up 25 wickets from 15 matches at an economy rate of 8.31. Michael Neser of Brisbane and Thomas Rogers of the Melbourne Renegades have also been excellent.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes