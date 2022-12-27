Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 17

On Tuesday, December 27, the Sydney Thunder ceased their losing streak in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022–23 after beating the Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets in Match No. 17 at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Chris Green and Daniel Sams picked up two wickets apiece and restricted the Heat to 121 for the loss of six wickets. Usman Qadir was also impressive, finishing with figures of 4-0-19-1.

Thereafter, Matthew Gilkes and Alex Hales made sure that the Thunder chased the target down in 11.4 overs. Both batters scored half-centuries and didn’t allow the Heat bowlers to settle into any sort of rhythm.

The Thunder came into the game with the odds stacked against them after getting all-out for 15 against the Adelaide Strikers and languishing at the bottom of the table. But with the win, they have moved up to fifth in the points table.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Updated list of run-scorers in BBL 2022-23

Matthew Short remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament, having racked up 177 runs from five matches at an average of 35.40 with two half-centuries to his name.

Josh Inglis is second on the list with 168 runs from four matches at an average of 42 and, most importantly, a strike-rate of 180.64.

Alex Hales has moved up to third on the list of leading run scorers in the championship, having notched 159 runs from five matches at an average of 141.96.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2022-23

Adelaide Strikers’ fast bowler Henry Thornton remains the leading wicket-taker in this season's Big Bash. The pacer has 14 wickets to his name from five matches at an economy rate of 6.95.

Akeal Hosein of the Melbourne Renegades is second on the list with 10 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.13. Luke Wood and Daniel Sams have also been impressive in the tournament.

