Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match 25

The Brisbane Heat defeated the Sydney Sixers by 15 runs in Match No. 25 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, January 1.

As a result, the Heat moved one place up from the bottom of the points table to seventh place with a net run rate of -0.804. The Heat’s victory also meant that the Hobart Hurricanes are the new cellar dwellers in the tournament with four points and a net run rate of -0.957.

The Sixers stayed in third place despite their defeat to the Heat. Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers stay on top of the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.056 courtesy of 10 points from five matches.

Brisbane Heat register crucial win over Sydney Sixers

The odds were heavily stacked against the Heat coming into the game as they had won only one out of their first five matches. The Sixers, on the other hand, were on a four-match winning streak, having made a comeback after losing their first two matches in the competition.

After opting to bat first, the Heat put up a huge score of 224 for the loss of five wickets. Opening batter Josh Brown impressed for his side, scoring 62 runs off 23 balls with the help of four fours and six sixes.

Thereafter, Nathan McSweeney took charge and scored 84 runs off 51 balls with eight fours and three sixes before getting run out. Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott picked up one wicket apiece for the Sixers.

James Vince and Jordan Silk scored 41 runs apiece in the Sixers’ run chase with support from the other batters. However, their efforts went in vain as the Sixers finished on 209 in 20 overs.

Michael Neser picked up three wickets and also took a stupendous catch at the boundary to dismiss Jordan Silk.

