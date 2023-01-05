Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match 30

The Adelaide Strikers on Thursday, January 5, ceased their four-match losing streak in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 with a seven-wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes at the Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers, thereby, moved to fourth in the points table by toppling the Melbourne Renegades. The Hurricanes, in the meantime, kept languishing at sixth in the points table and have plenty of work to do to climb the ladder.

The Perth Scorchers remain the table-toppers with 10 points from seven matches and a net run rate of +0.733.

Lynn, Short script massive win for the Strikers in the BBL

The decision to field first backfired big time for the Strikers as the Hurricanes racked up their highest score in the history of the BBL. The Hurricanes notched 229 for the loss of four wickets riding on half-centuries from Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell and Zak Crawley.

McDermott and Jewell laid the platform with a partnership of 88 runs off 7.2 overs. Colin de Grandhomme gave the Strikers their first breakthrough after dismissing Jewell, who scored 54 runs off 25 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Matthew Short got the prized wicket of McDermott after the Hurricanes’ batter scored 57 off 30 with three fours and four sixes. Crawley went on to stay unbeaten on 54 off 28 with five fours and three sixes.

Tim David gave the Hurricanes’ innings a final flourish by scoring 39 off 20 with two fours and three sixes. De Grandhomme was the pick of the Strikers’ bowlers with two wickets.

The Strikers lost the early wicket of Ryan Gibson, but Matthew Short and Chris Lynn put on 124 for the second wicket off 58 balls. Lynn smashed his way to 64 off 29 balls with six fours and four sixes.

However, it was Short, who was the man of the moment as he stayed unbeaten on 100 off 59 with eight fours and three sixes. On the back of his knock, the Hurricanes chased 230 down with three balls to spare.

