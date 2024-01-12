Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers ft. Matthew Short & Jamie Overton

Adelaide Strikers leapfrogged Melbourne Stars to fourth spot on the BBL 2023 points table after beating Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets on Thursday at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Hurricanes continued to falter in the tournament as they suffered their sixth loss in nine games.

Batting first, the Hurricanes managed to post a respectable score of 167 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. All the batters in the top seven, barring Ben McDermott, chipped in with small cameos, although, none of them could go on to play a big knock. Caleb Jewell top-scored for them, amassing 32 off 30 balls.

Meanwhile, the Strikers kept picking wickets in regular intervals and denied the Hurricanes to stitch big partnerships. Henry Thornton, Jamie Overton, and Cameron Boyce picked two wickets each.

Mathew Short and D'Arcy Short gave the team a brilliant start as the duo amassed 57 runs for the opening wicket. Matt got out for 39 off 25 but what followed was carnage from Jake Weatherald, who blazed his way to 80* off just 32 deliveries. His destructive knock helped the team chase down the score in just 15.5 overs.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MW Short (AS) 8 8 1 435 82 62.14 282 154.25 - 5 - 35 21 2 CA Lynn (AS) 7 7 2 304 83* 60.8 185 164.32 - 3 - 31 14 3 AM Hardie (PS) 8 8 2 287 85* 47.83 219 131.05 - 2 - 14 14 4 C Munro (BH) 7 7 1 224 99* 37.33 159 140.88 - 2 1 14 11 5 DJM Short (AS) 8 8 0 216 66 27 171 126.31 - 2 - 23 7 6 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 8 7 0 215 70 30.71 131 164.12 - 2 1 13 16 7 CT Bancroft (ST) 7 7 0 214 74 30.57 181 118.23 - 1 - 18 3 8 BR McDermott (HH) 7 7 2 211 95* 42.2 157 134.39 - 2 - 18 10 9 JP Inglis (PS) 8 7 3 203 64 50.75 151 134.43 - 1 - 16 8 10 JM Vince (SS) 7 7 1 195 83 32.5 154 126.62 - 2 - 22 3

Mathew Short continued his good form in the tournament as he strengthened his position at the top of the runs tally. Short has now 435 runs to his name in eighth matches at an average of 62.14. Chris Lynn is following him at second spot with 304 runs under his belt in seven matches.

At number three is Aaron Hardie, who has 287 runs in eight matches. Colin Munro is fourth with 224 runs under his bag, followed by D Arcy Short (215) at five, Jake Frazer-McGurk (215) at six, and Cameron Bancroft (215) at seven.

Ben McDermott slips down to eighth position with 211 runs to his name in seven matches. Josh Inglis is at ninth, having managed to score 203 runs, while James Vince rounds off the top 10 run-charts with 195 runs in seven matches.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 7 7 150 25 - 186 15 3/29 12.4 7.44 10 - - 2 J Overton (AS) 8 8 186 31 - 251 13 3/23 19.3 8.09 14.3 - - 3 PI Walter (BH) 7 7 126 21 - 173 12 3/27 14.41 8.23 10.5 - - 4 JP Behrendorff (PS) 7 6 126 21 1 169 11 4/25 15.36 8.04 11.45 1 - 5 DR Sams (ST) 7 6 120 20 - 189 11 5/30 17.18 9.45 10.9 1 1 6 LR Morris (PS) 6 6 114 19 - 140 10 5/24 14 7.36 11.4 - 1 7 NT Ellis (HH) 9 9 193 32.1 - 272 10 2/23 27.2 8.45 19.3 - - 8 SH Johnson (BH) 7 7 138 23 - 180 9 2/21 20 7.82 15.33 - - 9 DA Payne (AS) 7 7 148 24.4 - 254 9 3/37 28.22 10.29 16.44 - - 10 Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - -

Xavier Bartlett continues to assert his dominance at the top with 15 wickets in seven matches. Jamie Overton picked two wickets against Hobart Hurricanes and his performance has helped him take the second position on the tally.

Overton has 13 wickets in eight matches. He is followed by Paul Walter (12), Jason Behrendorff (11), and Daniel Sams (11) in third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

Lance Morris is currently sitting at sixth position with 10 wickets under his belt in just six games. Nathan Ellis is at seventh with as many wickets in nine matches. At number eight is Spencer Johnson with nine wickets and closely following him is David Payne at number nine with nine wickets to his name as well.

Mathew Kuhnemann sits at the 10th spot as he has eight wickets currently in seven matches.

