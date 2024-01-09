Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers (Updated) ft. Matthew Short

Adelaide Strikers defeated Hobart Hurricanes in Match No. 31 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, January 9. Cameron Boyce won the Player of the Match award after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-13-2.

After being asked to chase down a target of 166, the Strikers romped home with four balls to spare in their innings. Matthew Short, Chris Lynn and Alex Carey scored 45, 37 and 36, respectively.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Matthew Short is the leading run-scorer of BBL 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 396 runs from seven matches at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 154.09 with five half-centuries and a top score of 82 to his name. His teammate, Chris Lynn is second in the list, having scored 304 runs from seven games at an average of 60.80 and a strike rate of 164.32 with three fifties to his name.

Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers has notched 273 runs from seven games at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 134.48 with two fifties and a top score of 85 to his name. Colin Munro, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Bancroft, and Ben McDermott have also been impressive.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Xavier Bartlett of the Brisbane Heat is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing BBL. The fast bowler has taken 13 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 7.48. Jamie Overton of the Strikers has also been decent, having picked up 11 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 7.96.

Sydney Thunder's Daniel Sams also has 11 wickets to his name but needs to take care of his economy rate, which is currently at 9.45. Paul Walter of the Heat and Nathan Ellis of the Hurricanes have taken 10 wickets apiece. The likes of Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff and David Payne have been impressive as well.

