Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars ft. Mathew Wade and Nathan Ellis

Hobart Hurricanes picked up their fourth win in BBL 2023-24 on Monday (January 15), beating Melbourne Stars by seven runs in a last-over thriller at Melbourne Cricket Ground. As a result, they surpassed Melbourne Stars in the points table to take the fifth spot, just outside the playoffs position.

Hobart Hurricanes posted a formidable score of 187 runs on the board in the first innings, courtesy of an 86-run partnership for the opening wicket. Skipper Mathew Wade and Ben McDermott gave the team a stellar start. The latter got out in the 10th over after making a crucial contribution of 50 off 35 balls. Wade, meanwhile, played a handy knock of 63 off 41.

Tim David also played a handy cameo of 16 off seven balls. However, the Hurricanes couldn’t finish off the innings as they would have liked to. Daniel Lawrence starred with the ball for the Stars as he managed to pick four wickets for 35 runs in four overs.

Melbourne Stars lost both their openers early in pursuit of a steep target. But Beau Webster and Glenn Maxwell then took the team back in the hunt by exhibiting a counter-attacking display of shots.

Nathan Ellis broke the partnership by rattling the stumps of Maxwell (32 off 18), who was looking dangerous. Webster, however, stayed there right till the end. Stoinis came at number five and continued the fireworks. He made 48 off 32 and made his team believe that they would pull this off.

However, the Australian all-rounder got out in the 18th over and the Stars fell seven runs short in the end.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MW Short (AS) 2023-2024 9 9 2 509 82 72.71 331 153.77 - 6 - 39 25 2 CA Lynn (AS) 2023-2024 7 7 2 304 83* 60.8 185 164.32 - 3 - 31 14 3 AM Hardie (PS) 2023-2024 9 9 2 296 85* 42.28 229 129.25 - 2 - 15 14 4 BJ Webster (MS) 2023-2024 9 8 2 262 66* 43.66 229 114.41 - 3 1 21 7 5 BR McDermott (HH) 2023-2024 8 8 2 261 95* 43.5 192 135.93 - 3 - 25 12 6 AD Hales (ST) 2023-2024 9 9 0 258 72 28.66 183 140.98 - 1 1 27 13 7 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 2023-2024 9 8 0 257 70 32.12 162 158.64 - 2 1 17 18 8 GJ Maxwell (MS) 2023-2024 9 9 2 243 35* 34.71 140 173.57 - - - 27 13 9 DJM Short (AS) 2023-2024 9 9 0 231 66 25.66 188 122.87 - 2 - 24 7 10 CT Bancroft (ST) 2023-2024 9 9 0 230 74 25.55 201 114.42 - 1 - 19 3

Mathew Short is ruling at the top of the runs tally with 509 runs under his name in nine matches at an average of 72.21. At number two is Chris Lynn, who has 304 runs in seven matches, followed by Aaron Hardie (296) at number three.

Beau Webster played an unbeaten 55-run knock against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday and that helped him jump to number four position. Ben McDermott also scored a half-century against Stars and climbed to number five.

The Hobart Hurricanes batter finishes his BBL campaign with 261 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.50. Alex Hales and Jake Frazer McGurk slip down to sixth and seventh position, respectively.

Maxwell’s 18-ball 32 against Hurricanes helped him move to eighth spot on the runs tally with, overall, 243 runs in nine matches at an average of 34.71. The ninth position is now occupied by Darcy Short (231), while Cameron Bancroft rounds off the top 10 with 230 runs under his belt in nine games.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 2023-2024 8 8 174 29 - 213 16 3/29 13.31 7.34 10.87 - - 2 J Overton (AS) 2023-2024 9 9 206 34.2 - 277 16 3/23 17.31 8.06 12.87 - - 3 LR Morris (PS) 2023-2024 7 7 138 23 - 166 13 5/24 12.76 7.21 10.61 - 1 4 PI Walter (BH) 2023-2024 8 8 144 24 - 204 13 3/27 15.69 8.5 11.07 - - 5 JP Behrendorff (PS) 2023-2024 8 7 150 25 1 192 12 4/25 16 7.68 12.5 1 - 6 DR Sams (ST) 2023-2024 9 8 162 27 - 251 12 5/30 20.91 9.29 13.5 1 1 7 NT Ellis (HH) 2023-2024 10 10 217 36.1 - 301 12 2/23 25.08 8.32 18.08 - - 8 AJ Tye (PS) 2023-2024 8 7 161 26.5 1 209 11 4/14 19 7.78 14.63 1 - 9 SH Johnson (BH) 2023-2024 8 8 162 27 - 215 10 2/21 21.5 7.96 16.2 - - 10 MP Kuhnemann (BH) 2023-2024 8 8 156 26 - 165 9 2/18 18.33 6.34 17.33 - -

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat is at the top of the wickets-chart with 16 wickets under his name. Jamie Overton is at second spot with 16 wickets to his name as well.

At number three is Lance Morris with 13 wickets, followed by Paul Walter (13) and Jason Behrendorff (12) at fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

Daniel Sams has 12 wickets in nine matches and thus, sits at sixth spot on the tally. Nathan Ellis picked two wickets against Melbourne Stars on Monday and that helped him take the seventh spot. He now has 11 wickets in eight matches.

The bottom three spots in the top 10 is occupied by the likes of Andrew Tye (11), Spencer Johnson (10), and Matthew Kuhnemann (nine).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App