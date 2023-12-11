Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers (Updated) ft. Daniel Hughes

Sydney Sixers secured their second successive win, bagging a six-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes in the fifth match of Big Bash League 2023. North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston hosted this contest on Monday, December 11.

Hobart Hurricanes batted first after winning the toss. Opener Matthew Wade (11) was quick to depart. However, Caleb Jewell stood tall, scoring 42 runs off 24 balls, featuring seven fours and one six.

Unfortunately, other batters faltered badly without putting up a fight. Patrick Dooley was the next top-scorer with 19 runs in the death overs. Eventually, the Hurricanes posted 135/8 in 20 overs. Tom Curran scalped three wickets for the Sixers with Jack Edwards and Dwarshuis picking up two wickets each.

In the chase, Sydney Sixers lost their opener James Vince (5) early in the innings. Josh Philippe (16) joined the queue a few overs later. Captain Moises Henriques (20) couldn't create an impact at no.4.

Daniel Hughes, coming in at No. 3, stood tall, smacking a match-winning 60-run unbeaten knock off 50 balls, including four fours and one six. Jordan Silk gave him substantial support, scoring 23 runs off 19 balls, featuring one four and one six.

In the end, Sydney Sixers sealed the match in 19.2 overs, losing just four wickets. Corey Anderson scalped two wickets for the Hurricanes, but in vain.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 C Munro (BH) 1 1 1 99 99* - 61 162.29 - 1 9 5 2 SPD Smith (SS) 1 1 0 61 61 61 42 145.23 - 1 7 1 3 DP Hughes (SS) 1 1 1 60 60* - 50 120 - 1 4 1 4 MC Henriques (SS) 2 2 0 60 40 30 56 107.14 - - 4 0 5 W Sutherland (MR) 2 1 1 51 51* - 30 170 - 1 1 4 6 JC Silk (SS) 2 2 1 49 26* 49 33 148.48 - - 1 3 7 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 2 1 0 48 48 48 24 200 - - 5 3 8 JR Philippe (SS) 2 2 0 45 29 22.5 30 150 - - 7 1 9 CP Jewell (HH) 1 1 0 42 42 42 24 175 - - 7 1 10 AJ Finch (MR) 2 1 0 33 33 33 31 106.45 - - 3 0

Brisbane Heat opening batter Colin Munro continues to lead the Big Bash League 2023 run-scoring charts with 99 runs against Stars. Sydney Sixers' Steve Smith secured his second position with 61 runs.

Daniel Hughes propelled to the third position with 60 runs in one game. Sixers all-rounder Moises Henriques retained his fourth position, scoring 60 runs from two innings. Renegades star all-rounder Will Sutherland descended from third to fifth position with 51 runs.

Sixers hard-hitting middle-order batter Jordan Silk secured the sixth position with 49 runs. His colleague Jake Fraser-McGurk slipped from fourth to seventh slot, amassing 48 runs. Sixers dashing opener Josh Philippe climbed up from ninth to eighth position, accumulating 45 runs.

Hurricanes in-form batter Caleb Jewell has scored 42 runs from one game to make it to the ninth slot. Aaron Finch slid down from sixth to 10th spot with 33 runs in the Big Bash League 2023 run-getter list.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 2 2 8 - 57 5 3/36 11.4 7.12 9.6 - - 2 MJ Swepson (BH) 1 1 3.1 - 23 3 3/23 7.66 7.26 6.33 - - 3 W Sutherland (MR) 2 2 5.5 - 30 3 2/21 10 5.14 11.66 - - 4 TK Curran (SS) 2 2 8 - 42 3 3/19 14 5.25 16 - - 5 XC Bartlett (BH) 1 1 3 - 8 2 2/8 4 2.66 9 - - 6 CJ Anderson (HH) 1 1 3.3 - 10 2 2/10 5 2.85 10.5 - - 7 A Zampa (MR) 1 1 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 8 MG Neser (BH) 1 1 3 - 30 2 2/30 15 10 9 - - 9 J Edwards (SS) 2 2 5 - 31 2 2/18 15.5 6.2 15 - - 10 JM Bird (SS) 2 2 6 - 56 2 1/24 28 9.33 18 - -

Sixers medium pacer Ben Dwarshuis propelled from third to pole position in the Big Bash League 2023 wickets standings with five wickets. Heat leggie Mitchell Swepson slipped from top to second rank, picking up three wickets at an average of 7.66.

Renegades pace all-rounder Will Sutherland slid from second to third rank with three scalps, averaging 10. Tom Curran scalped three wickets, moving up to the fourth rank at an average of 14.

Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett (2) slipped one spot to the fifth rank. Corey Anderson (2) ascended to the sixth rank. Renegades leggie Adam Zampa (2) and Heat all-rounder Michael Neser (2) descended two positions each to occupy seventh and eighth ranks, averaging 12 and 15 respectively.

Jack Edwards climbed up to the ninth rank with two scalps at an average of 15.5. Jackson Bird slipped one spot to the 10th position, averaging 28 with two wickets.

