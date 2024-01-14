Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (Updated) ft. Matthew Short and Jamie Overton

The 37th match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 was played between Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers at The Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder skipper Chris Green won the toss and elected to bat first. Alex Hales played a very good knock at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end. The Thunder batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

The Adelaide Strikers’ bowlers bowled beautifully and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. Although Hales top-scored with 43, regular wickets saw the Thunder get bundled out on 140 in the last over. Lloyd Pope and Jamie Overton picked up four and three wickets, respectively, for the Strikers.

In reply, Matthew Short, the Adelaide Strikers’ skipper, led the charge with the bat at the top of the order. He kept scoring at a brisk rate and found regular boundaries. D’Arcy Short fell on 15 but his skipper kept going strong from one end to bring up his fifty.

Jake Weatherald batted at three and played some beautiful strokes. He, along with his skipper, made sure that the Strikers chased down the total comfortably. Matthew (74*) and Weatherald (47*) put an unbeaten 84-run stand for the second wicket to help the Strikers get across the line in 16.1 overs.

With this win, the Adelaide Strikers sealed a place in the final of the Big Bash League 2023-24.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MW Short (AS) 2023-2024 9 9 2 509 82 72.71 331 153.77 - 6 - 39 25 2 CA Lynn (AS) 2023-2024 7 7 2 304 83* 60.8 185 164.32 - 3 - 31 14 3 AM Hardie (PS) 2023-2024 9 9 2 296 85* 42.28 229 129.25 - 2 - 15 14 4 AD Hales (ST) 2023-2024 9 9 0 258 72 28.66 183 140.98 - 1 1 27 13 5 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 2023-2024 9 8 0 257 70 32.12 162 158.64 - 2 1 17 18 6 DJM Short (AS) 2023-2024 9 9 0 231 66 25.66 188 122.87 - 2 - 24 7 7 CT Bancroft (ST) 2023-2024 9 9 0 230 74 25.55 201 114.42 - 1 - 19 3 8 C Munro (BH) 2023-2024 7 7 1 224 99* 37.33 159 140.88 - 2 1 14 11 9 JM Vince (SS) 2023-2024 8 8 1 222 83 31.71 181 122.65 - 2 - 24 4 10 LJ Evans (PS) 2023-2024 9 6 2 220 85* 55 120 183.33 - 2 - 18 13

Adelaide Strikers’ skipper Matthew Short is the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He scored 74* off 49 balls in their win over Thunder to take his runs tally to 509 in nine games. He has averaged a hefty 72.71 in the competition.

Chris Lynn sits below his skipper in the most runs list of Big Bash League 2023-24. Lynn has smashed 304 runs in seven outings and is striking at 164.32.

Aaron Hardie of Perth Scorchers has scored 296 runs in nine games. He is in rich form with the bat and follows Lynn in the most runs list.

Alex Hales of Sydney Thunder scored 32-ball 43 against the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday. The Englishman has 258 runs to his name in nine matches and sits below Hardie.

Melbourne Renegades’ Jake Fraser-McGurk has been very impressive with his strokeplay. The youngster has smashed 257 runs in eight outings and sits below Hales.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 2023-2024 8 8 174 29 - 213 16 3/29 13.31 7.34 10.87 - - 2 J Overton (AS) 2023-2024 9 9 206 34.2 - 277 16 3/23 17.31 8.06 12.87 - - 3 LR Morris (PS) 2023-2024 7 7 138 23 - 166 13 5/24 12.76 7.21 10.61 - 1 4 PI Walter (BH) 2023-2024 8 8 144 24 - 204 13 3/27 15.69 8.5 11.07 - - 5 JP Behrendorff (PS) 2023-2024 8 7 150 25 1 192 12 4/25 16 7.68 12.5 1 - 6 DR Sams (ST) 2023-2024 9 8 162 27 - 251 12 5/30 20.91 9.29 13.5 1 1 7 AJ Tye (PS) 2023-2024 8 7 161 26.5 1 209 11 4/14 19 7.78 14.63 1 - 8 SH Johnson (BH) 2023-2024 8 8 162 27 - 215 10 2/21 21.5 7.96 16.2 - - 9 NT Ellis (HH) 2023-2024 9 9 193 32.1 - 272 10 2/23 27.2 8.45 19.3 - - 10 MP Kuhnemann (BH) 2023-2024 8 8 156 26 - 165 9 2/18 18.33 6.34 17.33 - -

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat has been very impressive in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He has grabbed 16 wickets in eight games at an average of 13.31 and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Jamie Overton of Adelaide Strikers picked up three scalps in their win over Sydney Thunder and has taken his wickets tally to 16. He sits below Bartlett, having averaged 17.31 with the ball in hand.

Lance Morris of Perth Scorchers has grabbed 13 wickets at 12.76 and follows Overton in the most wickets list of Big Bash League 2023-24.

Brisbane Heat’s Paul Walter also has 13 scalps to his name and follows Morris having averaged 15.69.

Jason Behrendorff sits below Walter in the most wickets list after picking up 12 wickets in seven innings.

