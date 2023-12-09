Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 3

The Adelaide Strikers were all scheduled to lock horns with Brisbane Heat in the third match of the Big Bash League 2023. This game was set to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide but persistent rain meant that the game was abandoned without toss.

As a result, the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat shared a point each. With this, Brisbane Heat retained their position at the top of the points table. They have three points to their name and sitting at the top of the table with a net run rate of 5+15.

The Sydney Sixers are placed second in the points table after getting off to a winning start to the Big Bash League 2023 yesterday. They have two points to their name and have a net run rate of +0.4. Below them sit the Adelaide Strikers who grabbed one point after the match was called off.

The Hobart Hurricanes, the defending champions Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder are yet to feature in the competition and are placed in the middle of the table. The Melbourne Renegades lost to the Sixers in their opening game and are placed seventh in the points table.

The Melbourne Stars are languishing at the bottom of the points table after suffering a heavy loss against Brisbane Heat in the BBL opener. They have a net run rate of -5.15.

Rain has the final say in Adelaide as the game between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat gets called off

The Adelaide Oval was set to host the third game of Big Bash League 2023 between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. The rain was predicted throughout the day in Adelaide on Saturday and it was raining when both sides arrived at the Adelaide Oval.

The umpires were still hopeful of play as there was a brief period when the rain stopped and the groundsmen started working to get the field ready for play. But the rain was back and the umpires decided to call off the match. Both the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat shared a point each.

This was the first washout of this edition of Big Bash League. In the opening game, Brisbane Heat defeated the Melbourne Stars comprehensively to get off to a winning start to the competition. In the second fixture, the Sydney Sixers emerged victorious by beating the Melbourne Renegades in a close-fought contest.

The Big Bash League 2023 action shifts to Geelong where the Melbourne Renegades will be locking horns against the defending champions Perth Scorchers. The Simonds Stadium will be hosting this clash on Sunday.

