Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 16

The 16th match of the Big Bash League saw Brisbane Heat host the Sydney Thunder at The Gabba. After fighting efforts from both sides, the hosts defended their total and emerged victorious by 15 runs.

The win helped Brisbane Heat continue their place on the top of the points table, with nine points from five matches now, at an NRR of +1.943. The loss did not affect Sydney Thunder’s position on the points table as they continue to take the fifth place.

After the 16th match, all the teams continued to hold the same places as they did after the previous match of the league. Perth Scorchers are behind the Heat, in second place, with seven points from four games, including three victories, at an NRR of +1.707.

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers take up the third and fourth spots, with six and three points, respectively. The Sixers have three wins and one loss in four games, with an NRR of +0.167. Meanwhile, the Strikers have won a game and lost one out of the three played, with the other game seeing no result.

Hobart Hurricanes (2) and Melbourne Stars (2) take up the sixth and seventh spot in the points table, with an NRR of -0.546 and -2.172, respectively. Melbourne Renegades, with a sole point from five games, are in the bottom-most position with an NRR of -0.640.

Here’s how the points table looks after the encounter between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Brisbane Heat 5 4 0 0 1 9 1.943 2 Perth Scorchers 4 3 0 0 1 7 1.707 3 Sydney Sixers 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.167 4 Adelaide Strikers 3 1 1 0 1 3 0.175 5 Sydney Thunder 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.310 6 Hobart Hurricanes 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.546 7 Melbourne Stars 4 1 3 0 0 2 -2.172 8 Melbourne Renegades 5 0 4 0 1 1 -0.640

Sydney Thunder suffer third loss of the tournament

Daniel Sams’ five-wicket haul went in vain as Brisbane Heat sealed a brilliant victory against the Thunder. Nathan McSweeney was the top scorer for the Heat, scoring 73 runs off 52 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a six.

Opener Josh Brown and wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings scored 39 and 23 runs respectively to contribute to the team’s total of 172 as no other batter could create an impact. Daniel Sams’ economy was on a higher side, but he ended with a fifer as the Heat were bowled out in 19.4 overs.

Coming to the chase, the Thunder got off to a good start as openers Alex Hales and Cameron Bancroft shared a 58-run stand before the former was dismissed in the seventh over. Brisbane batters then made sure that the opposition batters didn’t get close to the target.

While Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets in his four-over spell while giving away 29 runs, Spencer Johnson and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up two wickets apiece at a decent economy of 6.00 and 6.20, respectively. Sydney Thunder eventually lost nine wickets at the end of the game, and could only manage to score 157 in 20 overs as the hosts added two more points to their tally.

