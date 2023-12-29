Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 18

The Melbourne Renegades squared off against the Adelaide Strikers in the 18th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023. The Docklands Stadium in Melbourne hosted this encounter where the hosts Renegades emerged victorious by four wickets.

With this win, the Renegades got off the mark in this edition of the Big Bash League. They grabbed their first win in six fixtures and have moved up the points table. They have taken their points tally to three and are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.389.

Brisbane Heat continue to top the points table with nine points under their belt. They are unbeaten with four wins out of five. Below them sit the Perth Scorchers who are also unbeaten and have seven points to their name.

The Sydney Sixers have grabbed six points in four games and sit below the Scorchers. The Melbourne Stars have jumped to the fourth spot after winning two back-to-back games. Below them sit the Adelaide Strikers who have three points to their name and a net run rate of -0.102.

Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes are placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the points table. The net run rate separates these two sides. Thunder have a net run rate of -0.31 as opposed to -0.58 of the Hurricanes who are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Melbourne Renegades grab their first win in the Big Bash League 2023

The Adelaide Strikers opted to bat first in the 18th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 against the Melbourne Renegades. D’Arcy Short played a brilliant knock of 54 at the top of the order and was well-supported by Chris Lynn, who scored 56 while batting at number three.

The platform was set and fantastic cameos from Jamie Overton (29*) and Harry Nielsen (17*) helped the Strikers post 177 on the board. The Renegades picked up six wickets in total, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman finishing with figures of 3/20 in his four overs.

In reply, Quinton de Kock departed on a golden duck and Joe Clarke was retired hurt on 28. Jake Fraser-McGurk played a sensational knock of 70 off 37 balls. He had Shaun Marsh as a company as the veteran scored 54 off 33 balls.

They lost their way a bit with quick wickets but skipper Will Sutherland’s six-ball 11 helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over with four wickets in hand. David Payne grabbed three scalps for the Strikers but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

The Renegades finally managed to get off the mark in the Big Bash League 2023. This was their first win in this year’s competition and they will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in their next outing.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App