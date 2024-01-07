Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 29

The 29th match of the Big Bash League 2023/2024 between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes was played on Sunday, January 7, at The Gabba in Brisbane. Heat maintain their unbeaten streak to beat the Hurricanes by one run by DLS method.

Heat continue to dominate at the top of the table after their close win over the Hurricanes. With six wins in eight games, they have 14 points and a positive NRR of +1.435. They have now qualified for the knockout phase.

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers hold the second and third positions, respectively, with four wins. The Sixers have 10 points while the Scorchers boast nine. Following closely, Melbourne Renegades are having a balanced campaign with four wins and as many losses.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes retained their fifth position despite their previous setback. They have lost four of seven games so far and have a negative NRR of -0.066 with six points to their name.

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades languish at the bottom two spots with three points and a negative NRR of -0.42 & -0.52 to their name, respectively.

Here's how the points table stands after Day 29:

Rank Team M W L T N/R NRR PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men 8 6 0 0 2 1.435 14 2 Sydney Sixers Men 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 10 3 Perth Scorchers Men 6 4 1 0 1 1.153 9 4 Melbourne Stars Men 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 8 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men 7 3 4 0 0 -0.066 6 6 Adelaide Strikers Men 7 2 4 0 1 -0.231 5 7 Sydney Thunder Men 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 3

Munro and Bartlett spark unbeaten brilliance for Brisbane

Having put in to bat first, Heat posted a below-par 132-run total for the loss of seven wickets. Skipper Colin Munro smashed a fine half-century off 47 balls, a knock that featured two fours and as many sixes.

Nathan McSweeney (9), Matt Renshaw (5), and Sam Billings (3) were dismissed in single digits. Nathan Ellis got the wicket of McSweeney and Billings while Chris Jordan bowled out Renshaw.

Paul Walter (22) also made decent contributions but was later dismissed by Jordan in the last delivery of the innings. Patrick Dooley and Nikhil Chaudhary picked up one wicket each for the Hurricanes.

In reply, the Hurricanes lost their first wicket of Caleb Jewell in the first over at the hands of Michael Neser. Xavier Bartlett bowled the second over and dismissed Macalister Wright and Sam Hain, respectively, in his second and third deliveries. Later, Bartlett bagged his third wicket of Corey Anderson in his second over.

In the middle of the fifth over, rain interrupted and delayed the game. The match was later reduced to 16 overs with a revised target of 118.

After McDermott’s dismissal, Nikhil Chaudhary (55) and Ben McDermott (27) stood still with a 47-run stand. However, Spencer Johnson's two-wicket 15th over turned things in their favor.

Thirteen runs were required to win off the last over which Walter excellently bowled and took the wicket of Nikhil, who was looking to finish things off. With just three runs needed in the final delivery, Munro and Billings executed a Patrick Dooley run-out to win the game by one run.

