Big Bash League 2024 Points Table Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 33

On January 11, the 33rd match of the Big Bash League 2023-2024 unfolded at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, where the Adelaide Strikers emerged victorious over the Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets.

The Brisbane Heat currently leads the points table with an impressive seven-match unbeaten streak. Following closely are the Perth Scorchers, accumulating 11 points from five wins and one no-result in eight games.

Maintaining their third position, the Sydney Sixers have ten points, securing four wins and two losses, coupled with a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.253.

After their recent triumph against the Hurricanes, the Adelaide Strikers climbed to the fourth spot. With four wins and an equal number of losses in nine games, they have amassed nine points and hold a positive NRR of +0.145. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars dropped to fifth place, sharing an equal number of wins and losses in their eight matches.

Despite their defeat to the Strikers, the Hobart Hurricanes remain in the sixth position, having secured only three wins out of nine games and holding a poor NRR of -0.344.

The Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades are at the bottom of the leaderboard, each with three points to their name.

Jake Weatherald’s 32-ball 80* guides Strikers to fourth success

Winning the toss, the Adelaide Strikers chose to field first and managed to restrict the Hobart Hurricanes to a total of 167/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Hurricanes faced a challenging start, losing their openers at 23/2 within the first four overs. Macalister Wright (37) entered the crease and formed a 55-run partnership with Caleb Jewell for the third wicket.

Nikhil Chaudhary also contributed with a 25-run stand alongside Jewell after Wright's dismissal in the 12th over. Jewell (32) was later dismissed but a quick-fire knock of Tim David 22 (10) and Corey Anderson 18 (11) helped them set a challenging 168-run target.

Cameron Boyce, Jamie Overton and Henry Thornton secured two wickets each for the Strikers.

In reply, Matthew Short (39) forged a 57-run partnership with D'Archy Short (20). However, both were dismissed in the next two overs after the powerplay.

Jake Weatherald played a crucial role, smashing a half-century (80*) that included nine fours and five sixes. Adam Hose also provided valuable support with 25 off 21, finishing the game in just 15.5 overs.

Weatherald was awarded the Player of The Match title for his brilliance.

