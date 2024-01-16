Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 39

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers faced off in the 39th match of the Big Bash League 2023/24 on January 16 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The Sixers secured a three-wicket victory against the Scorchers and will now play the Qualifier against Brisbane Heat on Friday (January 19).

Brisbane Heat finished at the top of the BBL 13 points table after their league-stage campaign with seven wins and just one loss. Following their recent win at Perth, the Sixers have secured the second position, having won six out of ten games and accumulating a total of 14 points.

Meanwhile, Scorchers, with six wins and three losses fell to the third position after their previous loss. They will now face Adelaide Strikers, who occupy the fourth position in the Knockout on Saturday (January 20).

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars finished in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively, while Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder who will meet in the last league stage game are in the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Sixers Soar to Qualifier Glory with Henriques' last-over thriller

Syndey Sixers were put in to bowl first where they were hammered by Scorchers and handed a target of 198 runs.

Stephen Eskinazi had to retire hurt in the fourth over, preceding the dismissal of Sam Whiteman at 17. Josh Inglis arrived at the crease, forming a respectable 26-run partnership with captain Aaron Hardie (32) until he got out in the eighth over.

Later, Laurie Evans (72 off 34) and Cooper Connolly (37 off 18) accelerated their innings, propelling the Scorchers to a dominant position at 197/4. Ben Dwarshius claimed two wickets for the Sixers while Todd Murphy and Jackson Bird took one wicket apiece.

In response, Daniel Hughes played a crucial role in the Sixers' innings, scoring 74 off 43 deliveries and achieving a well-deserved half-century. His innings included seven fours and two sixes.

James Vince (22) and Josh Philippe (32) also contributed effectively in the top order. However, the middle order collapsed in the 19th over before captain Moises Henriques stood strong at the other end.

In a tense moment during the final over, Ben Dwarshius was run out on the first legal delivery, creating pressure for the Sixers. Sean Abbott entered the fray, secured a single, and left the game in the capable hands of Henriques, who sealed the victory with a six and a four.

