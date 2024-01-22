"Big blow on the eve of a big Test series" - Nasser Hussain on Harry Brook's unavailability for India tour

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons Harry Brook withdrawing from the five-match Test series against India is a big blow, given his expertise in playing spin well, evidenced by the Pakistan tour.

The England Cricket Board (ECB), on Sunday, announced that Brook will be unavailable for the entire series and will return home for personal reasons. The board requested privacy and the need to avoid intrusions. They announced right-hander Dan Lawrence as a replacement.

Hussain observed that Brook has perhaps best adapted to the style Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum want them to play in. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain said:

"It is a blow. His stats for England since coming on debut at The Oval have been phenomenal. An average of 62 with a strike of 92 epitomises how Stokes and McCullum wants this side to play. Fabulous player of spin, as we saw in Pakistan. So, it is a big blow on the eve of a big Test series."

At the same time, Nasser Hussain believes that family is most important and hopes for Brook to return at some stage during the long series.

"Yeah, it is," he continued. "But the first consideration has to be the individual, the duty of the care of the individual and we all must wish Harry and his family well. Cricket is important, Test cricket is important, but your family and yourself is more important. So, he has headed home for personal reasons.

"Hopefully, everything is okay and will come to India at some stage. It's a long tour, but first thing we must make sure is Harry Brook is fine."

Harry Brook reigned supreme during his first sub-continent visit when England toured Pakistan in 2022-23. The right-hander emerged as the highest run-getter of the series, mustering 468 runs in five innings at an average of 93.60, including three centuries.

Nasser Hussain opines on Dan Lawrence's inclusion

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nasser Hussain suggested that Dan Lawrence's experience of playing three Tests in India landed him a spot in the side.

"Well, he was the spare batter last summer in the Ashes," he continued. "He has played in India, played on the last tour in 3 Test matches, got one fifty on that tour. He has been playing franchise cricket, he's been out there at the Big Bash and just arrived in Dubai to play in IL20. The other way of going would have been the lads who are already out there in the Lions. Josh Bohannon in the middle-order, the Lancashire player, has played really well on the tour."

Hussain also felt Keaton Jennings and Josh Bohannon were equally viable candidates, but felt Lawrence's off-spin gave him the edge.

"I'm a big fan of Keaton Jennings, both as a batter and catcher around the bat," he added. "When a spinner is on, he is one of the best in short leg in the game at the moment. He is in fabulous form and an opening batter. A like-for-like replacement would have been Bohannon or Dan Lawrence.

"I think they like Dan Lawrence and the way he offers them some spin as well. It is a blow for the lads that are on the Lions. They must feel like they are there for a reason and want to be part of the main squad. But Dan Lawrence is a seriously good cricketer."

Both Bohannon and Jennings scored centuries in the first innings of the opening unofficial Test for England Lions against India A.

