"Big boy's game" - Wasim Akram weighs in on Haris Rauf's decision to snub Australia Tests

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has weighed in on Haris Rauf's decision not to play in the upcoming Test series against Australia. However, Akram reckons Test cricket is where players make a name for themselves.

Rauf pulled out of the squad named to face Australia in the three-match Test series, irking chief selector Wahab Riaz. Following the right-arm speedster's decision, Riaz stated that Rauf's central contract could be revisited.

At Kayo Sports’ Summer of Cricket launch event, Akram stated that bowling in T20 cricket is not as challenging as in Tests as the longest format is a "big boy's game."

"That’s his decision. He’s a contracted player, so there’s a lot of controversies back home. There are some white-ball specialist cricketers in this day and age … if he thinks he’s not there as yet, then that’s his call," Akram said.

"Test is a big boy’s game at the end of the day. You’ve got to bowl eight-over spells. In T20 you bowl four overs and stand at fine leg. Piece of cake. Test cricket is a long race, and if you want to be remembered as a great of the game, that’s where Test cricket comes in," he added.

Rauf made his Test debut against England in Rawalpindi in 2022, but had a forgettable outing, registering figures of 13-1-78-1. He has also played only nine first-class games, picking up 32 scalps at an average of 29.21.

"This is not the best tour for any young captain" - Wasim Akram

Shan Masood celebrates a hundred. (Credits: Twitter)

Akram warned that while Pakistan face an acid test against Australia, even one victory Down Under could significantly boost the Men in Green's confidence for the future.

"It’ll be tough, the last time Pakistan won here was 1995. New captain, new management. It will take some time. Ideally this is not the best tour for any young captain or your team to come into. It will be very tough for them … it will be a big test," Akram explained.

"I think it’s kind of a blessing in disguise. It’s a tough start for a new captain, but if they do well here, if they can compete with the mighty Australians, that will give them a lot of confidence for future games as well," he added.

Pakistan fared well with the bat in the practice match ahead of the first Test but struggled as a bowling unit.