“Big responsibility for Hardik Pandya” – Saba Karim on India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Saba Karim believes that Hardik Pandya has been given a big responsibility to lead Team India’s T20 side against Sri Lanka in the absence of senior players. The former India selector said that picking up youngsters is the best decision to build a new T20 team.

For the uninitiated, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul didn’t find a place in India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka, released by BCCI on Tuesday, December 27. The trio have been included in the ODI squad.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“It’s a big step by India Selection Committee. They have realized there is no T20 World Cup this year but in 2024. A big responsibility for Hardik Pandya. He will lead the team.”

He added:

“A lot of youngsters are there – Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda. Selectors are looking at the 2023 ODI World Cup, so the T20 team has been given time to build.”

Pandya has also been named Rohit Sharma’s new deputy in the ODI squad against the Islanders following a lean patch with the bat from KL Rahul. The development came after the all-rounder guided India to a 1-0 win in the recently concluded T20I series in New Zealand.

“He deserves it” – Saba Karim on Suryakumar Yadav’s appointment as Hardik Pandya’s deputy

Saba Karim also credited Suryakumar Yadav for becoming vice-captain of Team India in T20Is for the Sri Lanka series. He said that the swashbuckling batter is a torchbearer in the shortest version of the game.

The veteran believes that Suryakumar and Pandya’s camaraderie will help India in the longer run. The former India cricketer said:

“It’s good news that Suryakumar Yadav has been made vice-captain. He is a torchbearer in T20 cricket. He deserves it. You have to promote players who play aggressive cricket. I think Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav’s camaraderie will work well.”

Yadav finished as the highest run-scorer in T20Is last year. He amassed 1164 runs in 31 matches at a strike rate of 187.44, including two centuries and nine fifties.

