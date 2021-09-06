Big test for Virat Kohli, needs Rohit Sharma for tactical support: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes the final day of the Oval Test is a crucial moment in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's career as it will test his tactical nous to the hilt. Hussain added that Kohli will need all the support possible from his slip-cordon partner Rohit Sharma in making decisive decisions on the field.

Rohit Sharma had some 'discomfort' in his left knee on Sunday and he, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, did not take the field in the first session on Day 5. Virat Kohli has a herculean task at hand. India require all ten English wickets on a flat pitch to win the Test, but will also need to show patience and avoid leaking too many runs.

Nasser Hussain said the situation is unlike at Lord's, where Virat Kohli drove the team through his emotions.

"It's a big test for Kohli the captain who lives off emotion and passion. We saw that at Lord's where he went in the huddle and said, 'Unleash hell' and they did unleash hell on the England batting lineup. Today is a more tactical nous work to get 10 wickets on a very flat pitch. The thing that is obviously in Kohli's favor is that this is what India were brought up. This is a normal service for them really. Flat pitch, Day 5, OK, in India sometimes it would be spinning more, but their bowlers will be used to the hard work of these sort of surfaces," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

The former batsman added that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon complimented each other well with the former providing the passion and the latter chipping in with tactics.

"It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma is out there with him because I like the combination in that slip cordon of Kohli with his passion and emotion, reving them up, and you often look at Rohit next to him, and the tactical stuff comes from Rohit for me. It will be interesting thing if he's out there because it will be a big, big day for Kohli the tactician not just the passion, energy and emotion," Nasser Hussain added.

UPDATE - Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ihMSUPR7Im — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

Although rules permit Rohit Sharma to return to the field at any moment, it looks highly unlikely that team management will even risk a minor injury with him. This is considering that the Mumbaikar is currently India's top run-scorer on the tour.

Not easy for Ajinkya Rahane to help Virat Kohli now: Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain

On Ajinkya Rahane, who arguably used to fill Rohit Sharma's role until this year, Nasser Hussain said the vice-captain is under personal pressure due to his poor form and might not feel confident in advising Virat Kohli. He said:

"He (Rahane) is there but he's short on confidence, he might be left out the next game. It's very hard when you are left out as that periphery figure in the batting lineup to go out to Virat Kohli and say 'You are doing this wrong'. But Rohit Sharma's just got a magnificient hundred, he's a very good captain, he can go up to Kohli and say, 'I think Jadeja needs to bowl around the wicket, try the other end'."

4th Test. 40.4: WICKET! R Burns (50) is out, c Rishabh Pant b Shardul Thakur, 100/1 https://t.co/OOZebPnBZU #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2021

England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed, who kept the hosts in the game on Monday, started well once again on Day 5. But Shardul Thakur provided a crucial breakthrough in the 41st over by dismissing the former. Now, all eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja's approach and how Virat Kohli uses him throughout the innings.

