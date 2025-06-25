"Biggest clap I had seen since Tendulkar's last tour" - Stuart Broad's massive praise for Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England pacer Stuart Broad heaped massive praise on star Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant post the first Test between the two sides. England beat India by five wickets at Headingley in the opening game of the five-match series.
In a conversation with England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad praised Rishabh Pant for his twin hundreds in the first Test. He mentioned how the crowd at Headingley were on their feet, lauding the left-hander. Broad also added that it was the biggest cheer he had seen for an Indian player since the great Sachin Tendulkar's last tour to England.
"One thing I noticed when he was walking off the both hundreds the Headingley crowd were on their feet. Really appreciating everything that he's done and the quality he'd shown. English crowds have always been supportive of opposition teams and players when they do well. But this was probably the biggest clap I had seen since Tendulkar's last tour here," he said.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
Pant scored 134 runs off 178 balls in the first innings, hitting 12 fours and six maximums. In the second innings, he backed it up with another century, making 118 runs off 140 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes in his knock.
Stuart Broad celebrated his 39th birthday on Day 5 of the first Test
Meanwhile, Stuart Broad, who is also on commentary duties for the Test series between England and India, celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday, June 24, during the fifth day of the first Test while he was in the commentary box.
England Cricket also posted an adorable video of Broad celebrating his birthday while in the commentary box, cutting a cake alongside former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was also on air.
Stuart Broad made his international debut for England in 2006. The right-arm pacer went to play 167 Tests, picking up 604 wickets at an average of 27.68, including 20 five-wicket hauls. He scored 3662 Test runs with a hundred and 13 half-centuries.
Broad also played 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is for England in his illustrious international career.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news