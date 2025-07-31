"Biggest flat track bully" - Fans slam Yashasvi Jaiswal for getting dismissed cheaply in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Fans criticized India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his early dismissal in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against England at The Oval on Thursday, July 31. Jaiswal was dismissed for two off nine, leaving India stuttering at 10/1 in the fourth over.After being invited to bat first on a green surface with overcast conditions, Team India needed a positive start from their openers. To make matters worse, the home team were on point with their tight line and lengths from the onset.In only the fourth over, Gus Atkinson bowled a good length delivery angled towards Jaiswal's stumps. The southpaw completely missed the line of the ball and had a significant gap between his bat and pads. Although the ball ruffled his pads, the on-field umpire deemed it not out.However, skipper Ollie Pope went for the review, which eventually paid dividends. The Hawkeye showed three reds, with the ball crashing onto the leg stump, and Yashasvi Jaiswal made his way back into the dugout.Fans were unhappy with Yashasvi Jaiswal's inability to counter swing movement as his inconsistent run in the series continued. One of them wrote:&quot;Yashasvi Jaiswal always escapes criticisms, but the reality is he's biggest flat track bully in this team.&quot;Here are some other reactions:&quot;Hah Jaiswal is so bad man. Why does he even bother showing up at this point? Must- win kinda test and he just folds like he is getting paid per surrender,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Jaiswal by his standards is having a subpar series. Less than 300 runs in 9 innings, despite starting well with a hundred is not the typical Jaiswal we know of,&quot; another posted.&quot;Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to have lost the plot completely mid series. Was kind of brain fade dismissal today bat not coming down in time. High time for him to regather himself else place will become questionable. Looking completely lost on field throughout the series,&quot; a fan noted.&quot;Jaiswal is an overrated cricketer in Test cricket atleast. Plays 1 good inning and then all shi*y performance throughout the series. Poor game awareness and less maturity also a worrying sign. @BCCI needs to look for more options for an opener,&quot; another wrote.Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history earlier in ENG vs IND Test seriesYashasvi Jaiswal began the five-match Test series against England on a strong note at Headingley. He scored 101 in the first innings, which was also his maiden Test appearance in England.With this knock, he became the first Indian batter to score centuries in his first Test in Australia and England. Jaiswal hit 161 off 297 in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which took place at Perth in November 2024. His contribution helped the visitors claim a 295-run victory.Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled for consistency in the ongoing series against England. He has garnered only 293 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.55.