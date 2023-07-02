“Biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen” - Australian legends furious as Mitchell Starc catch is disallowed

Australia greats Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting questioned the decision to disallow Mitchell Starc’s catch of Ben Duckett on Day 4 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s on Saturday, July 1.

Minutes before the close of play, England opener Duckett hung his bat out at a bouncer from pacer Cameron Green. The ball flew towards deep fine leg, where Starc claimed a catch.

The third umpire, however, concluded that the catch was not completely cleanly as Starc had dragged the ball along the turf in the process of sliding after taking the catch. Duckett survived and went to stumps at 50*, with England at 114/4 in their chase of 371.

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath slammed the third umpire’s decision, terming it a disgrace. Backing Starc, he told BBC Test Match Special:

“That is the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen. He has got that ball under control … if that is not out, then every other catch that’s ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace.”

Another Aussie great, former skipper Ricky Ponting, was equally bewildered. Sharing his views, he said on Sky Sports:

“I must admit, I’m a little bit confused. Where are they judging when and how the ball is under control?”

Speaking on Channel 9, former Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch also expressed shock over the third umpire’s decision. He commented:

“For a guy who’s six foot five to make good ground like that, get your hands around it, slide on your knees and get up in one motion., I’d say that you’re pretty well in control of your body.”

Interestingly, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick also suggested that Starc’s catch might have been a clean one. Speaking after the day’s play, he said:

“I thought the catch had been taken cleanly, but I have no idea on the rules. We've seen different ones in this game and different decisions have been given. We needed a little bit of luck, hopefully it's a sign things are changing.”

Set to chase 371, England were four down for 45 before Duckett and Ben Stokes (29*) revived the innings to an extent with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 69.

MCC issues clarification over Starc catch controversy

Following the controversy, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) issued a clarification on Twitter over why the catch was disallowed. The post read:

"In relation to the below incident [Starc catch being disallowed], Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has "complete control over the ball and his/her own movement."

The third umpire for the Lord’s Test, Marais Erasmus, concluded after watching replays that Starc was not in complete control of his movement as he was still sliding when the ball rubbed the ground.

