Though India won’t have the services of regular captain Virat Kohli for the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India cricketer Pravin Amre opines that KL Rahul could take this opportunity and resurrect his Test career.

According to Amre, India will definitely miss Kohli, the batsman in particular, but every challenge also presents an opportunity.

In a Facebook interaction with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu on SK Live, Amre admitted Kohli’s absence will leave a hole in the Indian batting line-up. He stated:

“Definitely we are going to miss Virat Kohli as a batsman. During the last tour, we created history by winning the (Test) series in Australia. The role played by Virat as a batman, and not just as captain, was very important. He is India’s run machine.”

At the same time, Amre, who famously made a Test century on debut against South Africa at Durban in 1992, believes that KL Rahul cannot get a better chance to prove himself in the longer version all over again. He asserted:

“This is an opportunity for KL Rahul, because he also lost his place from Team India (Test team). I think this is the biggest opportunity for him. We all know how good he has been with the white ball. He was the highest run-scorer in the IPL, getting Orange Cap.”

KL Rahul has got the right basics and temperament: Pravin Amre

The 52-year-old further added that KL Rahul has all the attributes to succeed in the Test format as well. Amre further said:

“I have seen KL Rahul closely. In the beginning years, he got more than 1000 runs in three back-to-back years in Ranji Trophy. He actually came into the (international) circuit as a longer version player. But, he has developed his game for the shorter version as well, which is a very good sign. I think he has got the right basics and the right temperament."

“He is hungry to show that he belongs to Team India as an opener. He can’t be sitting outside. And so, this is his opportunity to show his mettle.”

KL Rahul, along with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, are likely to feature in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, starting December 26.

See, who is back in the nets. @imjadeja is here and has started preparing for the Boxing Day Test. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/skKTgBOuyz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

India are on the back foot having conceded a 0-1 lead following the disastrous batting show at Adelaide. They were all-out for 36 in the second innings as Australia won the Test by eight wickets.