IND v AUS 2020: 'Rahul and Gill will definitely play the Melbourne Test' - Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra has opined the Indian team is definitely going to field KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in their playing XI for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He made this observation while talking about India's likely team changes for the Melbourne Test in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out India is unlikely to persist with Prithvi Shaw for the second Test as the runs have not come from his willow.

"It looks like Prithvi Shaw is not going to get a chance in the second match. And I can totally understand because he has not scored the runs and his confidence is down."

The reputed commentator agrees with this change. He observed the Indian team should go for an opener who does not have a cluttered mind.

"If the team says it is short-term and it doesn't mean he will not be considered in the future, they can definitely do that. They should play someone who is in the right mental space and who they feel can provide a good start."

KL Rahul is Aakash Chopra's pick to bat at the top of the order, although he acknowledged the Indian team might opt for Shubman Gill.

"My vote is with KL Rahul but they are likely to go with Shubman Gill."

Aakash Chopra believes one of the openers will have to make way for Rohit Sharma in the Sydney Test

Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma will be back as the Indian opener at Sydney

Aakash Chopra observed the head of the opener India decides to field will be on the chopping block, as Rohit Sharma will take his rightful place as an opener in the third Test.

"But whether you open with KL Rahul or Shubman Gill, the sword will be hanging over their head as Rohit Sharma will be back for the next Test."

The 43-year-old believes even Mayank Agarwal could lose his place if he is unable to come up with the goods in the Boxing Day Test.

"So Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, whoever fails here is going to be dropped for the third Test."

Aakash Chopra also hopes Ajinkya Rahane moves up the order and bats at the No. 4 position.

"I feel Ajinkya Rahane should come to bat at No.4. At No.5, you can play KL Rahul or Shubman Gill."

Aakash Chopra concluded that in either scenario, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are sure-shot inclusions in the Indian team for the second Test.

"I feel KL Rahul and Shubman Gill will definitely be playing the Melbourne Test."

Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day!



People

In

Cricket

Know

Grief

In

Life

Lingers

Aplenty

Never

Dabble

Rise

And

Handcraft

Unique

Legacy



PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too 😉#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 21, 2020

With Virat Kohli unavailable and Prithvi Shaw undergoing a sustained lean patch, the Indian team does not have any other option but to field both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. But Indian team management will have to decide who opens the batting and who plays in the middle order.