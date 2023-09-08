"Biggest scam ever"- Frustrated fans slam BCCI and BookMyShow as their struggle continues while booking tickets for ODI World Cup matches

Fans' unpleasant ticket booking experience for the upcoming ODI World Cup matches continued on Friday (September 8) during the latest round of sales. The ticketing process has been heavily criticized ever since the pre-sale (exclusively for Mastercard users) last week.

BookMyShow, the BCCI's official partner, has been putting up a certain number of tickets for sale in a phased manner over the past week after that. Millions of fans have faced turbulences at each of those junctures.

Even after waiting for a long time in the queues, they have not managed to acquire a ticket due to some issue from the booking platform. A few netizens also checked the backend code of the booking software and claimed that BookMyShow and BCCI were fooling the common fans by selling very few tickets and blocking a large chunk.

Fans were left frustrated yet again tonight after encountering similar experiences. They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and slammed both the BCCI and BookMyShow for not maintaining transparency and failing to provide a smooth process in the booking system for the World Cup tickets.

Here are some of the reactions:

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 43, November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST

Are you satisfied with the 15-man Indian squad recently selected for the World Cup? Do you think they can go on to win the trophy? Let us know your views in the comments section.