T20 World Cup 2021: "I do not think bio-bubble fatigue should affect Team India's performance" - Aakash Chopra 

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra has outlined the perils of bio-bubble fatigue and emphatised with the Men In Blue's situation at the moment. Quite a few of the Indian players have been playing continuous cricket since the tour of Australia last year.

BCCI @BCCI @mpl_sport A bit of shooting fun with the boys to make your day brighter 😍 Team India in the #BillionCheersJersey is a vibe! #ShowYourGame A bit of shooting fun with the boys to make your day brighter 😍 Team India in the #BillionCheersJersey is a vibe! #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport https://t.co/8MnycPSKer

They shifted from one bubble to another in the UAE following the culmination of the 2021 IPL. But Chopra thinks that the chance of scripting history and the fact that the event is taking place after such a long interval should drive the Indian team towards their goal.

While speaking on Deep Dasgupta's YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Bio-bubble fatigue is real, you start feeling it after a point of time. Even though we don't play, we feel it. The Indian team has been on the road for way too long and this is one final stretch for them. The World Cup does not happen very often and even this edition is taking place after 5 years. So, I do not think bio-bubble fatigue should affect the Indian team's performance."

Team India will begin their quest for the World Cup with a match-up against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 24) in Dubai.

KL Rahul should be given full license to play freely: Chopra

Chopra does not want the team to change the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He wants Kohli to remain at No.3 rather than batting at the top of the order and breaking up the in-form opening pair.

Chopra admitted that the prospect of Kohli opening the innings was tempting, especially the way he complemented Rohit Sharma in the only match they opened together: the final T20I of the series against England earlier this year.

However, he noted that the KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma is the right way ahead. Chopra added:

Also Read

"Virat Kohli is a very tempting option to explore at the top of the order. But, no. He should not open. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma should be the opening pair. KL Rahul should be given a full license to play freely. I'm also expecting Rohit Sharma to play a slightly longer innings. We have seen, especially in the IPL, that he is on the crease for a while, scores 30-40 runs but that big innings is missing."

KL Rahul has been employing a reserved approach when it comes to batting in the IPL with the Punjab Kings. With Mayank Agarwal taking charge from the word go and a vulnerable middle-order, Rahul has more often than not played the role of the anchor during an innings.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will bio-bubble fatigue prove to be an obstacle in India's T20 WC campaign? Yes No 4 votes so far