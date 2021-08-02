IND vs. ENG 2021: Bio-bubble life is really challenging, we respect Stokes' decision: Ajinkya Rahane

Last week, star English all-rounder Ben Stokes shocked the cricketing fraternity by announcing that he would be taking an indefinite break from cricket to concentrate on his mental health.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) respected his decision and selected Craig Overton as his replacement in the Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against India.

When asked about it, Ajinkya Rahane opined that the current bio-bubble life could be very taxing on a cricketer's mental health. He added that the effect might vary from person to person, but he respects the decision taken by Stokes.

Ajinkya Rahane said during the post-match media conference:

"Bio-bubble life is really challenging. From the players' point of view, what Ben Stokes did, it was his call. You have got to understand the player's mindset as well.

"It's all about how we experience it. Because when you play at the highest level, you want to give your best, more than a hundred percent, and your mental health matters a lot. So we respect that. We respect his decision. I am sure his teammates also respect his decision."

"Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing."



You have to understand what the player is going through in that difficult moment: Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian Test team vice-captain then continued to share his thoughts about the toll taken by the bio-bubble on the mental health of international players.

Rahane stated that the Indian contingent respects Ben Stokes' decision to stay away from cricket for some time.

"I think it's all about understanding the player's headspace. You have to understand what the player is going through in that difficult moment. So we respect the decision, whatever he did, it was his call.

"But yes, it is tough, it is challenging as a player as a team to be in the bio-bubble continuously and give your best all the time takes a lot."

