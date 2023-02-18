“Blind third umpire” – Twitter erupts after Virat Kohli’s controversial lbw decision in IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Virat Kohli fell victim to a controversial decision by the third umpire in the ongoing second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, February 18.

The incident took place on Day 2 when Matthew Kuhnemann trapped the batter leg before wicket in the 50th over. The ball apparently looked as if it hit the bat first before touching the pads. The third umpire intervened after Kohli challenged the decision, but the umpire’s call stood as the final call.

The former Indian captain, who looked good for his 44 off 84 balls, was very unhappy with the third umpire as he took a long walk back to the dressing room.

However, Kuhnemann was delighted to pick up his maiden Test wicket. Kohli’s wicket put the Aussies in the driving seat as India were reduced to 135/6.

Indian fans were disappointed with the third umpire’s decision and questioned the umpiring credentials of Nitin Menon.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

DK @Dhirend40016394

Not out , clear bat first.

Blind third umpire.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli is unlucky here.

Sahil Malhotra @Sahil_Malhotra1



takes the slow, long walk back to the hut. Looks back at the on-field umpire not once but thrice. He wasn't happy with the decision. DRS went with umpire's call. This one was tough as far as checking for bat is concerned. India 135/6. Kohli 44

Aniruddha Shinde @Anirudd84224216

#INDvsAUS

Virat Kohli and Close decision its always against him

IMHO @sportsandlyf



This might well be - Game.Set.Match.



This is as controversial as it gets. To me that hit simultaneously. This might well be - Game.Set.Match.

As far as the match is concerned, Team India were 159/7 after 59 overs, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel at the crease. The duo will look to prevent the visitors from gaining a decent first innings lead.

Earlier on Day 1, Australia scored 263 in their first innings, courtesy of Usman Khawaja's 81 and Peter Handscomb's unbeaten 72. For India, Mohammed Shami scalped four wickets, while spin twins Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja settled for three wickets each.

Virat Kohli yet to score a half-century in the last 12 Test innings

Virat Kohli has failed to score a half-century in the last 12 Test innings. He registered just 12 runs in the opening Test against Australia in Nagpur. The right-hander also returned with only 45 runs in the two-Test series in Bangladesh last year.

Kohli’s last half-century came against South Africa in Newlands in January last year. Since then, he has struggled to put runs under his belt in the red-ball format, despite being in decent form in limited overs cricket.

The Delhi batter, however, enjoys a terrific record against Australia in Tests. So far, he has amassed 1734 runs in 22 Tests, including seven centuries. He will look to score his 28th Test century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has eluded him since November 2019.

