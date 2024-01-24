"Bollywood actors are lucky, because Rohit chose to play cricket"- Top 10 funny memes from BCCI Annual Awards ceremony 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized their annual awards ceremony on Tuesday (January 23) in Hyderabad. It was conducted after a gap of four years.

Most Indian Men's and Women's team players attended the event along with support staff members. England head coach Brendon McCullum, who is currently in Hyderabad for the upcoming Test series, was also present.

In Women's cricket, Smriti Mandhana won the Best International Cricketer award for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, while her teammate Deepti Sharma won the award for the 2019-20 and 2022-23 seasons.

In Men's cricket, Mohammed Shami won the Polly Umirgar Award for Best International Cricketer for 2019-20. Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill won the award for the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 seasons, respectively.

Apart from these top honors, many other international and domestic cricketers won various awards for their excellence. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and others presented the awards to youngsters during the BCCI event.

Fans enjoyed the BCCI awards show and took to social media platforms to express their reactions by sharing hilarious memes. One fan wrote:

"Bollywood actors are lucky, because Rohit chose to play cricket"

Here are some of the best ones:

"Two back-to-back wins in Australia"- Ravi Shastri on highlights of his career after winning lifetime achievement award from BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri received the CK Nayudu Award for lifetime achievement at the BCCI awards ceremony.

Apart from an impressive playing career for India between 1981 and 1992, he was also successful in his stint as head coach, winning two memorable Test series in Australia. During a chat on Jio Cinema after accepting the award, Ravi Shastri opened up about a few memorable moments, saying:

"It is a special evening for me. I think picking one would be difficult. But I will just go very quickly. You showed one that the 1985 final vs Pakistan was special in Melbourne. 1983 when India when the World Cup. But in commentary, 2007 when they won the T20 World Cup and 2011 when MS hit that ball for six. Two back-to-back wins in Australia. But the icing on the cake was the last day at the Gabba when Rishabh Pant took us past the finishing line."

On a lighter note, Shastri also spoke about Ravichandran Ashwin, saying:

"Ashwin just mentioned, I am going to get up do better. Now that he has had this haircut and his brain is free, with the air going through, now can you imagine what all he is thinking? There could be a 'Theesra', there could be a 'Choutha'. England will find out very soon, in the next couple of months."

What was your favorite Ravi Shastri moment during his coaching tenure? Let us know in the comments section below.

