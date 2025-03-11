Bollywood legend passionately cheers for Mumbai Indians at MI vs GG WPL 2025 match [Watch]

Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan was present at the 19th match of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG). The game was held on Monday, March 10, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai lost Melie Kerr (5) early. However, Hayley Matthews (27) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) made valuable contributions. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped up with a brilliant 54 off 33 balls, including nine boundaries. Amanjot Kaur also chipped in with a quickfire 27 off 15, as Mumbai finished their innings at 179/6 after 20 overs.

In reply, Gujarat Giants struggled early, losing half their side for just 70 runs. Bharti Fulmali then played a brilliant knock, scoring 61 off 25 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Despite her efforts, the Giants were bowled out for 170 on the last ball of their innings, falling short by nine runs.

Bollywood veteran Abhishek Bachchan enjoyed the action from the stands, with Mumbai Indians' official X account sharing a picture and video of the superstar cheering for MI.

Fans can watch the video here:

This was MI's fifth win in the tournament out of seven matches, and they are currently ranked second in the points table with 10 points.

“I was enjoying my batting and want to continue my rhythm” - Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on her match-winning knock

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur was named Player of the Match for her knock of 54 off 33 balls. During the post-game presentation, the veteran batter expressed that she enjoyed her innings and hoped to maintain the rhythm in the upcoming matches. She said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

“We bowled well in patches, but we should give credit to their batters, they kept the match on and we have to learn from our mistakes. We will rethink what went wrong and in the next game we will learn from our mistakes. We got decent total on the board and were in the game in the first 10 overs, but credit to Bharti for the way she batted today, and that is how the wicket plays here.”

“Very happy whenever you get runs and I was enjoying my batting and want to continue my rhythm. I keep trusting myself that whatever the ball is coming, I want to utilize it the best way. We understood how the conditions are and as a group we will rethink our learnings and execute in the best way tomorrow. Recovery is going to play a very big role because we are playing back-to-back games,” she added.

MI will play their final league stage match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 11, at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

