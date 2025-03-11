WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs GG (Updated) ft. Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews

Mumbai Indians survived Bharti Fulmali’s late onslaught to secure a thrilling nine-run win in match number 19 of the Women’s Premier League 2025 (WPL 2025) season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 10. The outcome strengthened Mumbai Indians’ chances of securing a place in the finals before the impending playoffs.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians accrued a staggering 179-6 after losing the toss. Charismatic captain and number-four batter Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored by cracking 54 off those runs from just 33 deliveries with nine elegant boundaries. Hayley Matthews (27 off 22) and in-form number three Nat Sciver-Brunt (38 off 31) also chipped in with important runs at the top of the order.

Amanjot Kaur provided the finishing impetus to the innings with a fiery 15-ball 27, while Yastika Bhatia bludgeoned 13 from just four balls during the slog overs.

For Gujarat Giants, Tanuja Kanwar picked up the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur in her expensive spell of 1/41. Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra and captain Ashleigh Gardner also walked away with a wicket each.

Chasing 180, Gujarat Giants slipped to 92-6 under fiery spells from Shabnim Ismail (2/17), Sanskriti Gupta (1/18) and Amelia Kerr (3/34). With their backs to the wall, lower-order batter Bharti Fulmali blasted eight boundaries and four sweltering maximums in her 25-ball knock of 61 to swing the tide back in the Giants’ favor.

However, a timely breakthrough from Kerr, coupled with a three-wicket demolition job from Hayley Matthews (3/38) kept the Gujarat Giants down to just 170 as Mumbai Indians won the penultimate league game of the season.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 7 7 2 347 80* 69.4 239 145.18 - 3 - 61 0 2 Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) 7 7 3 323 90* 80.75 212 152.35 - 4 1 35 10 3 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 8 8 1 300 80* 42.85 190 157.89 - 1 1 34 16 4 Meg Lanning (DC-W) 8 8 1 263 92 37.57 223 117.93 - 3 - 43 1 5 Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) 8 8 1 235 79* 33.57 144 163.19 - 3 1 17 17 6 Beth Mooney (GG-W) 8 8 1 231 96* 33 180 128.33 - 2 1 36 0 7 Harleen Deol (GG-W) 8 8 3 224 70* 44.8 183 122.4 - 1 - 31 1 8 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 7 7 - 208 68 29.71 174 119.54 - 2 1 28 6 9 Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) 7 7 2 194 69 38.8 109 177.98 - 2 - 20 12 10 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) 7 7 1 180 54 30 121 148.76 - 2 - 25 5

Nat Sciver-Brunt has soared past Ellyse Perry to become the leading run-getter of the WPL 2025 season with 347 runs. Perry, with 323 runs from seven innings, slipped to number two on the table and is followed by belligerent Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma who has 300 runs.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner retained the fourth and fifth positions on the batting charts with 263 and 235 runs, respectively. Gardner’s teammates Beth Mooney (231 runs) and Harleen Deol (224 runs) have also retained the sixth and seventh positions, respectively, while Hayley Matthews (208 runs) completed 200 runs for the season by cracking a swift 27 on March 10.

RCB’s Richa Ghosh (194 runs) and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur (180 runs) round up the top 10 batting charts at number nine and ten, respectively.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Amelia Kerr (MI-W) 7 7 156 26 - 187 13 5/38 14.38 7.19 12 - 1 2 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 7 7 156 26 - 202 12 3/16 16.83 7.76 13 - - 3 Jess Jonassen (DC-W) 7 7 153 25.3 - 209 11 4/31 19 8.19 13.9 1 - 4 Shikha Pandey (DC-W) 8 8 180 30 1 212 11 2/14 19.27 7.06 16.36 - - 5 Georgia Wareham (RCB-W) 7 7 150 25 1 226 11 3/21 20.54 9.04 13.63 - - 6 Kashvee Gautam (GG-W) 8 8 162 27 - 170 10 3/11 17 6.29 16.2 - - 7 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 7 7 162 27 1 213 10 3/23 21.3 7.88 16.2 - - 8 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 192 32 - 220 9 3/25 24.44 6.87 21.33 - - 9 Deandra Dottin (GG-W) 8 8 178 29.4 - 250 9 2/14 27.77 8.42 19.77 - - 10 Grace Harris (UPW-W) 8 8 93 15.3 - 136 8 4/15 17 8.77 11.62 1 -

Mumbai Indians’ overseas spinners Amelia Kerr (13 wickets) and Hayley Matthews (12 wickets) both picked up three wickets each against Gujarat Giants on March 10 to currently occupy the top two spots on the WPL 2025 wicket-taking charts. The two cricketers displaced Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey to number three and number four, respectively as the two Delhi Capitals teammates are stuck with 11 wickets each at the moment.

Georgia Wareham, also with 11 wickets, is placed fifth on the table due to a slightly inferior bowling average of 20.54 to Pandey’s 19.27. Kashvee Gautam picked up a wicket against Mumbai Indians to join Renuka Singh’s tally of 10 wickets for the season.

UP Warriorz’ England import Sophie Ecclestone is ranked eighth on the table with nine wickets and Deandra Dottin follows her on the list. Ecclestone’s Warriorz’ teammate Grace Harris has picked up eight wickets in eight WPL 2025 matches so far to round up the top-10 table.

