“Border Gavaskar Trophy going to be a real hustle, Smith will be key wicket” - Fans react as Steve Smith scores back-to-back centuries in BBL

By James Kuanal
Modified Jan 21, 2023 05:51 PM IST
Steve Smith
Steve Smith scored 125 off 66 balls at a strike rate of 189+ in BBL on Saturday, January 21.

Steve Smith shone for the Sydney Sixers as the Sydney Thunder beat 125 runs in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Sydney on Saturday, January 21.

The right-hander scored 125 off 66 balls at a strike rate of 189.39, including nine sixes and four boundaries. He also shared an unbeaten 155-run partnership with Moises Henriques 45(36) for the third wicket, as the Sixers posted 187/2 in 20 overs.

HUGE! Steve Smith is picking up exactly where he left things in Coffs 💥 #BBL12 https://t.co/4G828vpdht

In response, the Thunder were bundled out for 62 runs in 14.4 overs.

Smith had previously scored 101 off 56 balls against the Adelaide Strikers, which the Sixers won by 59 runs.

The 33-year-old recently hit his 30th Test ton against South Africa at home. He also emerged as the top-run scorer in the three-match series with 231 runs at an average of 57.75.

Fans expressed their excitement to watch Steve Smith in the upcoming Test series in India.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Incredible Steve Smith, smashed 125* from 66 balls including 5 fours & 9 sixes.He scored 101(56) in the last game as well. https://t.co/orpDurS2k0
#SteveSmith seems to be in crazy form #BorderGavaskarTrophy going to be a real hussleSmith will be key wicket for Ind twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…
Back to Back Hundred 💯 of Steve Smith Wonderful Player!🔥👏🏻@stevesmith49 #BBL12 https://t.co/NbkwEJwevU
steve smith is back in t20 baby 🔥 https://t.co/66vwcmRUye
The impact Steve Smith and David Warner have had in this year's BBL has been worlds apart.
"Steve Smith is finished in t20 format " they said Fast-forward to him scoring back to back 100s in t20 https://t.co/w0S18I250H
@stevesmith49 this guy just roaring in bbl.back to back hundreds! Look at those strike rates.🫡⚡️#Cricket #BBL12 #SteveSmith #Australia #SydneySmash
Ban my guy Steve Smith from playing any format of cricket, and he'll make a roaring comeback with two consecutive hundreds. First in the Ashes '19 and now in BBL 2023/23.
Steve Smith was literally the difference tonight.@SixersBBL win by 125 runs.Smith was 125 not out.The bloke is a freak.#BBL12 #smashemsixers
Steve Smith arriving at Hove for his county stint https://t.co/F46mIIiLPH
Steve smith back to back centuries . apparently he was finished in t20s. #SteveSmith
Back-to-back centuries for Steve Smith in BBL? Woah! Wow! 🤯🫶🏻

Steve Smith enjoys a terrific record in Tests against India

Steve Smith has a terrific record in Tests against India. He has amassed 3044 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 59.69, including 11 centuries and as many fifties.

In India, Smith has scored 660 runs in six Tests at an average of 60, including three tons. He will look to continue his purple patch as the Aussies eye their first Test series win in India since 2004.

Last year, he scored 876 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 58.40, including two hundreds and three half-centuries.

Steve Smith Over come Joe Root In this Contest......🎊..Another Century made in series with South Africa 104(212) #SteveSmith #AUSvRSA https://t.co/QzBTBboFT1

With 353 runs in the Test series, Smith could also become the fastest batter to reach 9,000 Test runs. So far, he has scored 8,647 runs in 162 innings. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara achieved the milestone in 172 innings.

The first of the four-match Test series between India and Australia will begin at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
