“Border Gavaskar Trophy going to be a real hustle, Smith will be key wicket” - Fans react as Steve Smith scores back-to-back centuries in BBL

Steve Smith shone for the Sydney Sixers as the Sydney Thunder beat 125 runs in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Sydney on Saturday, January 21.
The right-hander scored 125 off 66 balls at a strike rate of 189.39, including nine sixes and four boundaries. He also shared an unbeaten 155-run partnership with Moises Henriques 45(36) for the third wicket, as the Sixers posted 187/2 in 20 overs.
In response, the Thunder were bundled out for 62 runs in 14.4 overs.
Smith had previously scored 101 off 56 balls against the Adelaide Strikers, which the Sixers won by 59 runs.
The 33-year-old recently hit his 30th Test ton against South Africa at home. He also emerged as the top-run scorer in the three-match series with 231 runs at an average of 57.75.
Fans expressed their excitement to watch Steve Smith in the upcoming Test series in India.
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
Steve Smith enjoys a terrific record in Tests against India
Steve Smith has a terrific record in Tests against India. He has amassed 3044 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 59.69, including 11 centuries and as many fifties.
In India, Smith has scored 660 runs in six Tests at an average of 60, including three tons. He will look to continue his purple patch as the Aussies eye their first Test series win in India since 2004.
Last year, he scored 876 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 58.40, including two hundreds and three half-centuries.
With 353 runs in the Test series, Smith could also become the fastest batter to reach 9,000 Test runs. So far, he has scored 8,647 runs in 162 innings. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara achieved the milestone in 172 innings.
The first of the four-match Test series between India and Australia will begin at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9.
Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.