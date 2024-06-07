"Boss in the city" - Sanju Samson welcomes wife in New York ahead of IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson recently welcomed his wife Charulatha Remesh in New York with a social media post. Charulatha joined her husband ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match, scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Wives of several Indian cricketers have joined their husbands in New York for the mega T20 event. Charulatha also joined the bandwagon and Samson welcomed him with a story on his Instagram account.

"Boss in the city," Sanju Samson captioned the post.

Charulatha Remesh in New York. (Credit: Instagram)

Sanju Samson married his longtime girlfriend Charulatha on December 22, 2018, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The couple dated for five years and had known each other since their college days. Both are highly active on social media and often share each other's pictures.

Sanju Samson was not part of India's T20 World Cup opener vs Ireland

Samson, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, had a stellar IPL 2024 campaign and led the team from the front. He scored 531 runs in 15 games at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of almost 155, including five half-centuries.

Based on his stellar form, Sanju Samson pipped the likes of KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik to be on the plane to the USA and the West Indies for the T20 World Cup. He was named as the second wicketkeeper-batter after Rishabh Pant.

The Kerala-born cricketer was played as an opener in the warm-up game against Bangladesh, but couldn't make a mark. He scored only one run and was eventually left out of India's playing XI for the campaign opener against Ireland.

Samson is expected to sit out again in the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, with the management favoring in-form Pant.

