"Both our eastern and western neighbors will go out" - Aakash Chopra on a potential New Zealand win in NZ vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Bangladesh and Pakistan will be knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy if New Zealand expectedly beat the Bangla Tigers. He added that India will be the only remaining subcontinental representative in the ICC event in such a scenario.

New Zealand will square off against Bangladesh in their second Group A game in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24. While the Kiwis registered a 60-run win in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and company suffered a six-wicket defeat in their first game against India.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that New Zealand will likely beat Bangladesh in Pakistan and consequently knock them and the Men in Green out of the tournament.

"If New Zealand win, two teams will already qualify, which means both we and they will be through. Bangladesh are not that bad a side. Bangladesh will fight a little for sure. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali scored runs in the last match. This team's bowling is decent but since the match is in Pakistan, where the team batting first scores 300-325, Bangladesh may or may not be able to go that far," he said (12:05).

"However, New Zealand will do that if they get to bat first. If they score 300-350 runs, Bangladesh will lose. Then both our eastern and western neighbors will go out. We will be the only subcontinental team remaining in the Champions Trophy. The Pakistan-Bangladesh game will become a formality," Chopra added.

Chopra pointed out that the final group game between India and New Zealand will decide the table toppers in such a scenario, with South Africa and Australia being their potential semi-final opponents.

"Then the only formality in the match on February 2 will be who will finish as one and two. South Africa and Australia might come from the other group as the pitches aren't going in Afghanistan's favor. So I am being forced to do a course correction," he observed.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that Afghanistan would have been title contenders if they had played their matches in Dubai. He added that the pitches in Pakistan are too flat for the Afghanistan spinners.

"New Zealand are right up there" - Aakash Chopra on the potential competition for India in 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand won a tri-series in Pakistan ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that New Zealand, apart from Australia and South Africa, could challenge India in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"New Zealand are a phenomenal team. In this tournament, if any team can stand shoulder to shoulder with India in all departments, Australia and South Africa are outstanding, but New Zealand are right up there," he said.

While observing that New Zealand might struggle to accommodate a fit Rachin Ravindra in their paying XI, the cricketer-turned-analyst reckoned that the Kiwis are heavy favorites in Monday's game.

"Rachin Ravindra is available but they might be thinking how to play him. They are unable to make a place for Rachin Ravindra in their team. So think what sort of team they are. I am backing New Zealand to win his one without a shadow of doubt," Chopra observed.

Rachin Ravindra suffered a nasty blow on his forehead while fielding in the deep in a tri-series game ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. With Will Young scoring a century in the tournament opener against Pakistan, Devon Conway might have to make way if New Zealand want to include the spin-bowling all-rounder in their playing XI.

