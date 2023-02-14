"Both are like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra" - Chetan Sharma on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's bonding in sting operation

Team India's chief selector Chetan Sharma has opened up on the relationship between the two superstars of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

There have been a lot of reports of a rift between the duo, especially after the way the whole captaincy saga was handled. However, in a sting operation carried out by Zee News, the chief selector was seen putting those rumors to rest.

He was heard saying that although the two players have some big 'egos,' they have supported each other and share a good bond like Bollywood superstars do.

Here's what Chetan Sharma had to say about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma:

"There is no battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but there is ego. Both are like big film stars, you can say, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra."

Chetan also spoke about the reason behind resting the duo and other big names in the recent T20Is and added:

"In the T20I format, strong starters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are given 'rest' to give Shubman Gill an opportunity."

Hardik Pandya was sleeping on my sofa that day: Chetan Sharma

Zee News also reported that according to Chetan Sharma, Hardik Pandya would take over as Indian captain in the long run. Additionally, Rohit Sharma would no longer be a part of the T20I setup in such a scenario.

The chief selector also gave details about how players like Hardik come to his house and how he has a friendly relationship with them. On this, he stated:

"Players come to my home to talk about their future. Hardik Pandya was sleeping on my sofa that day and talking to me. Hardik Pandya is the future of India. He's the most humble cricketer. He came to my house recently."

It will be interesting to see if these revelations affect the concentration in the Indian camp. Rohit Sharma and Co. will want to continue their good work in the second Test against Australia in Delhi, having secured an innings victory in Nagpur.

